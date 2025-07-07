Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Forge Master promo art
Image via ADR Studios
Category:
Codes

Forge Master Codes (July 2025)

We smelted some Forge Master codes just for you!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jul 7, 2025 06:04 am

Updated: July 7, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Are you a heavy metal fan? Then, grab these Forge Master codes! Inspired by the popular Grow a Garden, this title lets you start a blacksmith career. Create the best weapons on the market and watch your wealth grow as you deal with the rarest ores.

All Forge Master Codes List

Working Forge Master Codes 

  • 5KLIKES: 1 Hammer Box, 1 Protection Scroll, and 80 Event Currency (New)
  • HAMMERBOXBUG: 1 Hammer Box and 100 Event Currency (New)

Expired Forge Master Codes 

  • CONSOLE
  • RELEASE!
  • FIRSTDAYONLY

Related: Miner’s Quest Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Forge Master

Follow our step-by-step to learn how to redeem Forge Master codes:

How to redeem Forge Master codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the ADR Studios Roblox group.
  2. Launch Forge Master on Roblox.
  3. Click the cogwheel button on the top-left side of the screen.
  4. Paste your code into the Insert Code text box.
  5. Hit Enter on your keyboard to claim the reward.

For more valuable free rewards in other experiences on the platform, you can always visit the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content