Forge Master Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 7, 2025 We added new codes!

Are you a heavy metal fan? Then, grab these Forge Master codes! Inspired by the popular Grow a Garden, this title lets you start a blacksmith career. Create the best weapons on the market and watch your wealth grow as you deal with the rarest ores.

All Forge Master Codes List

Working Forge Master Codes

5KLIKES : 1 Hammer Box, 1 Protection Scroll, and 80 Event Currency (New)

: 1 Hammer Box, 1 Protection Scroll, and 80 Event Currency HAMMERBOXBUG: 1 Hammer Box and 100 Event Currency (New)

Expired Forge Master Codes

CONSOLE

RELEASE!

FIRSTDAYONLY

How to Redeem Codes in Forge Master

Follow our step-by-step to learn how to redeem Forge Master codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Join the ADR Studios Roblox group. Launch Forge Master on Roblox. Click the cogwheel button on the top-left side of the screen. Paste your code into the Insert Code text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard to claim the reward.

