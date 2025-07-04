Miner’s Quest Codes (July 2025) 

Updated: July 4, 2025 Added new codes!

This game is literally incredible. Not only do you get Miner’s Quest codes that will give you cash and items in order to improve your experience, but you also have a duck companion! It doesn’t get much better than that.

All Miner’s Quest Codes List

Active Miner’s Quest Codes

10kmembers: Golden Crate

Golden Crate 1000likes: 1k Cash

1k Cash 100kvisits: 1k Cash

1k Cash ministry: 400 Cash

400 Cash beta1000: 1k Cash

1k Cash betaquack: Beta Duck

Beta Duck tier4: Banana Duck

Expired Miner’s Quest Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Miner’s Quest Codes

Follow the steps below to learn how to redeem Miner’s Quest codes:

Launch Miner’s Quest on Roblox. Press the 3rd button from the left menu on the screen. Enter the code in the Enter the Code text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

