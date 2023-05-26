Image Source: Roblox

Wave-based survival games are a whole lot of fun, and Toy Defense is a great example of this. Building your base and positioning your soldiers to take on hordes of armed goons with up to five other players can get surprisingly tense. So, if you’re after the latest Toy Defense codes in Roblox, you’re in the right place. Below, we’ll reveal all. Let’s get into it, shall we?

All Working Toy Defense Codes

These are all the valid codes that are currently working in the game:

TDRELEASE – 1 Free Cracker and Free Release Reward

– 1 Free Cracker and Free Release Reward LETSGO10K – 1 Free Cracker, Toy Caltrops, Glue x 10, Bricks x 10

All Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are no expired codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Toy Defense

Luckily, redeeming codes in Toy Defense is an absolute cinch. Simply follow these steps:

First, boot up Toy Defense on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ button on the left-hand side of your screen.

In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s 1005 correct, as any mistake will result in a failed code.

Finally, wait a few seconds and the code will redeem itself, adding any items or boosts to your account. Have fun!

So, there you go! That’s everything you need to know about all the latest Toy Defense codes in Roblox. For more, here’s why we think Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends. Or alternatively, make sure to take a peek at our related coverage down below before you go.

