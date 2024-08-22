Magic Hero War Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 22, 2024
We found codes!
MHW is just like other gachas—plenty of heroes to roll for, yet the rolls are scarce. So, you’d want to get as much as you can, and that’s especially true for those that you can get for free. Well, you can do just that with the Magic Hero War codes we listed below. Scroll down to check’em out.
All Active Magic Hero War Codes
- MHWAUG2024: Star Key, 500 Gems, 5 Advanced Summoning Books, 5 Lucky Coins (New)
- VIP666: 50 Gems, Lucky Coin, 1,000 Orbs of EXP, 50 Orbs of Ascension
- VIP777: Star Key, 200 Gems, 2 Advanced Summoning Books, 3 Lucky Coins, 3 Arena Passes
- VIP999: Star Key, 500 Gems, 5 Advanced Summoning Books, 5 Lucky Coins
Expired Magic Hero War Codes
- MHWJUL2024
- MHWJUN2024
- MHWAPR2024
- MHWMAR2024
- MHWFEB2024
- MHWJAN2024
- MHWDEC2023
- MHWNOV2023
- MHWOCT2023
- MHWSEP2023
How to Redeem Codes in Magic Hero War
- Open Magic Hero War on your device.
- Click on your avatar in the top left.
- Select Gift CD-KEY on the left.
- Type your code into the input field.
- Press Claim to redeem the code.
Related Article: Flame of Valhalla Codes
Why Are My MHW Codes Not Working?
- Spelling mistake: Codes for Magic Hero War are often long, mixing letters and numbers. To avoid spelling mistakes, copy-paste the codes instead of typing them out.
- Expired code: If a code is expired, the game will, oddly enough, say that it doesn’t exist. Look out for that sort of notification.
- Non-existent code: If a code doesn’t exist, you’ll get a message saying that the code format is invalid.
- Already redeemed code: You can redeem each code only once on your account. If you try to do it more than once, you’ll get an error message.
How to Get More Magic Hero War Codes
The best place to look for more codes is the MHW Discord server. It has a designated codes channel where you can find a new code each month. However, the list there isn’t as complete, so if you want to have the most up-to-date list at your disposal, bookmarking this post instead is the way to go.
That does it for our list of codes for Magic Hero War. To get codes and tier lists for other popular mobile titles, including Hero Assemble, Isekai Feast, and Squad Busters, be sure to visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite.
Published: Aug 22, 2024 11:29 am