Magic Hero War Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 22, 2024 We found codes!

Recommended Videos

MHW is just like other gachas—plenty of heroes to roll for, yet the rolls are scarce. So, you’d want to get as much as you can, and that’s especially true for those that you can get for free. Well, you can do just that with the Magic Hero War codes we listed below. Scroll down to check’em out.

All Active Magic Hero War Codes

MHWAUG2024 : Star Key, 500 Gems, 5 Advanced Summoning Books, 5 Lucky Coins (New)

: Star Key, 500 Gems, 5 Advanced Summoning Books, 5 Lucky Coins VIP666 : 50 Gems, Lucky Coin, 1,000 Orbs of EXP, 50 Orbs of Ascension

: 50 Gems, Lucky Coin, 1,000 Orbs of EXP, 50 Orbs of Ascension VIP777 : Star Key, 200 Gems, 2 Advanced Summoning Books, 3 Lucky Coins, 3 Arena Passes

: Star Key, 200 Gems, 2 Advanced Summoning Books, 3 Lucky Coins, 3 Arena Passes VIP999: Star Key, 500 Gems, 5 Advanced Summoning Books, 5 Lucky Coins

Expired Magic Hero War Codes

MHWJUL2024

MHWJUN2024

MHWAPR2024

MHWMAR2024

MHWFEB2024

MHWJAN2024

MHWDEC2023

MHWNOV202 3

MHWOCT2023

MHWSEP2023

How to Redeem Codes in Magic Hero War

Image Source: TOJOY Game Limited via Twinfinite Image Source: TOJOY Game Limited via Twinfinite Image Source: TOJOY Game Limited via Twinfinite

Open Magic Hero War on your device. Click on your avatar in the top left. Select Gift CD-KEY on the left. Type your code into the input field. Press Claim to redeem the code.

Related Article: Flame of Valhalla Codes

Why Are My MHW Codes Not Working?

Spelling mistake : Codes for Magic Hero War are often long, mixing letters and numbers. To avoid spelling mistakes, copy-paste the codes instead of typing them out.

: Codes for Magic Hero War are often long, mixing letters and numbers. To avoid spelling mistakes, copy-paste the codes instead of typing them out. Expired code : If a code is expired, the game will, oddly enough, say that it doesn’t exist. Look out for that sort of notification.

: If a code is expired, the game will, oddly enough, say that it doesn’t exist. Look out for that sort of notification. Non-existent code : If a code doesn’t exist, you’ll get a message saying that the code format is invalid.

: If a code doesn’t exist, you’ll get a message saying that the code format is invalid. Already redeemed code: You can redeem each code only once on your account. If you try to do it more than once, you’ll get an error message.

How to Get More Magic Hero War Codes

The best place to look for more codes is the MHW Discord server. It has a designated codes channel where you can find a new code each month. However, the list there isn’t as complete, so if you want to have the most up-to-date list at your disposal, bookmarking this post instead is the way to go.

That does it for our list of codes for Magic Hero War. To get codes and tier lists for other popular mobile titles, including Hero Assemble, Isekai Feast, and Squad Busters, be sure to visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy