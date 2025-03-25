Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Block Mayhem 2 promo art
Image via Mayhem Developement
Category:
Codes

Block Mayhem 2 Codes (March 2025)

Brothers of the mine rejoice!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Mar 25, 2025 07:16 am

Updated: March 25, 2024

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Block Mayhem 2 is like Minecraft, a Roblox RNG game, and an obby all rolled into one fun experience. Set on a quest to collect the rarest blocks for your collection. If you want to speed up the process and hire workers, make sure to redeem Block Mayhem 2 codes.

All Block Mayhem 2 Codes List

Working Block Mayhem 2 Codes 

  • BlockDelayhem: 200 Gems
  • Release: 200 Gems

Expired Block Mayhem 2 Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Block Mayhem 2 codes.

Related: Mining Tycoon Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Block Mayhem 2

Not sure where to redeem your Block Mayhem 2 codes? Follow the steps below:

How to redeem Block Mayhem 2 codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Block Mayhem 2 on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Scroll down until you see the Codes section in the bottom-right corner.
  4. Enter a code into the text box.
  5. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

To get free rewards in other experiences on the platform, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.