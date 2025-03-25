Block Mayhem 2 Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 25, 2024 Added new codes!

Block Mayhem 2 is like Minecraft, a Roblox RNG game, and an obby all rolled into one fun experience. Set on a quest to collect the rarest blocks for your collection. If you want to speed up the process and hire workers, make sure to redeem Block Mayhem 2 codes.

All Block Mayhem 2 Codes List

Working Block Mayhem 2 Codes

BlockDelayhem : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems Release: 200 Gems

Expired Block Mayhem 2 Codes

There are currently no expired Block Mayhem 2 codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Block Mayhem 2

Not sure where to redeem your Block Mayhem 2 codes? Follow the steps below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Block Mayhem 2 on Roblox. Click the Shop button at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down until you see the Codes section in the bottom-right corner. Enter a code into the text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

