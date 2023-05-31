Warzone 2 Season 4 Will Bring a Fresh New Take To DMZ Mode
Witness the revival of DMZ.
With the upcoming launch of Call of Duty MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 4, Infinity Ward has revealed several new additions for DMZ, reinvigorating the current version for the next phase.
Like Season 2, you can expect a fresh start with the following update to accommodate the new missions and upgrades. Faction progress will also be reset to make room for another ability in Faction [CLASSIFIED].
Contraband weapons, keys, and other mission-related inventories will be removed from your slots. However, you can still hold onto resources like Blueprints, Skins, and Calling Cards. Although Insured Weapon Slots will be reset, you can look forward to the latest unlocking system for these guns.
Those who are beginners to DMZ should undoubtedly take advantage of Season 4, as unique elements are introduced to the mode. Even if you are a veteran player, the next update could further your passion for the game, setting a new pathway of challenges.
Many players have expressed their wishes for DMZ’s future update, including Twitter user Insanegamer52’s suggestion to incorporate a prestige system.
That way, players can get more rewards for their efforts, given that eliminations remove their entire inventory. It still isn’t entirely clear what other features will be implemented from Season 4, but a blog post dedicated to the mode’s new content is expected to release soon.
So, if you want to keep up with the latest information about DMZ, be sure to stay tuned for more updates on Twinfinite!
