Best TAQ Evolvere Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone have just entered Season 2 and with it comes content updates, events, and balance changes. The TAQ Evolvere was introduced in Season 1 Reloaded but didn’t make a splash, we’re here to cover the best TAQ Evolvere loadout and chuck it back in the water one more time to see how impactful it can be.

Best TAQ Evolvere Loadout in Warzone

Best TAQ Evolvere Attachments

Compared to other LMGs, the TAQ Evolvere is a little underwhelming. Both the Pulemyot 762 and Bruen Mk9 have more damage, the TAQ Eradicator is more nimble and quicker, and even the Holger 26 has more accuracy. However, the TAQ Evolvere can be considered a Jack-of-all-trades, bringing competitive damage, close to the top range mobility for its class, and solid accuracy. With a few changes, this LMG can shine despite being a master of nothing in particular.

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel : LRF Righteous Long Barrel

: LRF Righteous Long Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Ammunition : 7.62x51MM High Grain Rounds

: 7.62x51MM High Grain Rounds Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

As usual with Warzone, the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L is the perfect muzzle attachment, offering recoil control, stability, damage, and an increase to range. We follow that trend with the LRF Righteous Long Barrel giving us further boosts to our damage and range, so we can rip through enemy operators regardless of their distance.

For some recoil control, we have the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip, which is here to mitigate the recoil increase in our ammunition. The 7.62x51MM High Grain Rounds worsen our recoil for the benefit of more damage and bullet penetration, but since our underbarrel is already mitigating that loss it’s essentially free real estate.

Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is my favorite optic for Warzone, offering a perfect middle ground between CQC and long-range.

Best TAQ Evolvere Perks

Our perks are recommended for Warzone in general and are mostly irrelevant to the weapon you’re using. Here we detail our all-around perk package for any player.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Sleight of Hand is a great boon to LMG players since you don’t want to spend hours reloading your primary weapon. In perk slot 2 we have Double Time, an absolute must-have in Warzone as mobility will save your life and get you into a fight quicker.

Tempered offers a 33% faster plating speed that can be the difference between life and death. Finally, High Alert protects you from the enemy squads aiming at the back of your skull while simultaneously giving you information on their whereabouts.

Best TAQ Evolvere Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Best TAQ Evolvere Attachments

Unlike its sister the TAQ Eradicator, the TAQ Evolvere is a bonafide LMG, it’s slow and sluggish but has the damage and accuracy to compensate. Being slow in MW3 multiplayer is a death sentence. Most players are zipping around the map with the best SMGs without a care in the world. To keep competitively viable against those players, we must make drastic changes to the TAQ Evolvere.

Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Assault-60 Stock

: Assault-60 Stock Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Since we need to increase the mobility and handling of the TAQ Evolvere, we will have no choice but to sacrifice some recoil, which is why we pre-mitigate that with the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip. Now that our recoil is shored up, we have the FSS OLE-V Laser and FSS Combat Grip for speedy ADS and significantly better handling.

Our optic of choice is the Slate Reflector but can be swapped out for any of your preferences. Finally, we have the Assault-60 Stock for one last improvement to ADS speeds.

Best TAQ Evolvere Perks

Perks are pieces of body armor that give you specific and unique bonuses that you can mix and match across your loadout. The TAQ Evolvere is an LMG so it needs the right bonuses to be truly effective.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

Since our LMG is sluggish and slow, we use the Infantry Vest for faster recharged Tac Sprint and duration. Thanks to the Quick Grip Gloves, we can minimize a large disadvantage of the LMG class, allowing us to switch to our secondary in the blink of an eye. Stalker Boots let us track our prey, watching for flanking enemies and ensuring no one gets past our position. EOD Padding offers protection against nasty killstreaks and the odd frag grenade thrown in your direction.

And there you have it, the best TAQ Evolvere loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for all the latest news on Call of Duty and Warzone.