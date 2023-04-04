Your New Favorite Support Hero is Coming to Overwatch 2

Image Source: Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment has announced its latest Support hero Lifeweaver. He is an intelligent and curious adventurer who plans to use his biolight technology to make the world a better place.

Video Source: PlayOverwatch

The new gameplay trailer shows Lifeweaver’s control abilities that will open up fresh strategies since the hero appears to be designed for players who care more about positioning and game sense than aim skill. Lifeweaver’s ability to quickly reposition aggressive flankers like Genji or Reaper, coupled with burst healers like Ana or Baptiste, should make for a good team composition. The teaser video also shows an ability that can pull allies out of danger.

Image Source: PlayOverwatch

Blizzard also teased Lifeweaver’s ability to displace enemies as he is shown creating a lotus shaped platform to elevate an Ulting Orisa and save his allies during a clash in Eichenwalde’s bridge.

Image Source: PlayOverwatch

His ultimate ability lets him summon a huge tree that blooms in the middle of the battlefield to heal his allies within its massive radius. The tree can be also used to strategically obscure someone’s vision.

Image Source: PlayOverwatch

Lifeweaver is most likely be released as part of the season 4 battle pass the same way they did with Kiriko and Ramattra. He will be making his debut in Overwatch 2 this coming this season 4 on April 11th.

Related Posts