How Old Is Pharah in Overwatch 2? Answered

Pharah is one of the most popular Overwatch characters, holding a special place in the lore as the daughter of Ana Amari who grew up in the Overwatch organization, surrounded by younger versions of the heroes we all know and love. However, because Pharah has been involved with Overwatch since she was a little girl, it can often lead players to question how old she is. If you’re curious about Pharah’s age, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how old Pharah is in Overwatch 2.

Pharah’s Age in Overwatch 2 Explained

In Overwatch 2, Pharah is 32 years old. This information has been revealed and confirmed through origin stories, lore, and other release materials regarding the story of Overwatch. Overwatch 2 also takes place sometime around the year 2070-2080, and Pharah has been confirmed to have been born in the year 2044, which further backs up this information.

Pharah, otherwise known as Fareeha Amari, has been familiar with the Overwatch organization and the people surrounding it since she was a little girl, as seen in the photo in Ana’s official origin story. The main confusion about Pharah’s age and why people think she’s much younger than her canonically listed age often falls back on this image.

This is because both Angela Zeigler, otherwise known as Mercy, and Cole Cassidy are present in this image. Many fans have found confusion about the two heroes being here, as Pharah is supposedly a pre-teen, around 12 years old. However, Mercy and Cassidy are both canonically 37 years of age, making them five years older than Pharah – and they both appear to be present as members of Overwatch in this photo already. Blizzard have never actually cleared up the confusion on this either, leaving fans to speculate. However, amongst the speculation there is actually a somewhat logical explanation for this.

It’s common knowledge that before his affiliation with Overwatch, Cole Cassidy was a member of the Deadlock gang alongside Elizabeth ‘Ashe’ Caledonia during his teens. Cassidy was then caught and arrested by Gabriel Reyes, aka Reaper, and recruited straight into Blackwatch, thus beginning his involvement with the Overwatch organization. Because of these events, it makes sense that Cassidy would be in this photo and would only be around 17 years old at the time, as he came straight from the Deadlock gang in his youth.

It’s a different story for Mercy, though, which is the primary reason for this image causing such vast confusion to the players. It’s common knowledge that Mercy did quite a bit of work before joining Overwatch, getting her Doctor’s degree, becoming head of a Swiss Hospital, and making her incredible discoveries and breakthroughs in nanobiology science, which caused Overwatch to take an interest in her.

Well, I’m sure we can all acknowledge that there’s no way Mercy could have achieved all of those impressive outcomes at just age 17, no matter how much of a prodigy she may have been. It has actually been speculated that Mercy was not a part of the Overwatch organization during this photo but was visiting during a break from her studies.

Several voice lines in the game have hinted towards Mercy being extremely close to Tobjorn Lindholm and his family, with one regarding his wife’s apple pie implying that Mercy spent several Christmas holidays with them. Because of this, some fans believe Mercy has been a close family friend or extended family member to the Lindholms, perhaps even before she was introduced to the Overwatch organization. There’s even more to this in moments found in other media and stories, such as when Mercy and Torb posed for a photo during the Halloween comic.

This would make sense as to why Mercy would be visiting Overwatch in the photo shown during Ana’s origin story, with her even posing over Torb’s head mischievously, indicating that they’re close. I’m not sure about you, but to me, this theory honestly doesn’t seem like that big of a stretch, and makes Pharah’s age make much more sense in regards to the mysterious photo shown in Ana’s origin story.

That’s everything you need to know about how old Pharah is in Overwatch 2. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, feel free to check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 topics to cover your favorite Heroes and Villains, so why not scroll down below and look through our related links while you’re here?

