How Old is Mercy in Overwatch 2? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy has forever been one of the most popular Overwatch characters and remains a fan-favorite throughout Overwatch 2. However, Mercy has always and continues to look young compared to her colleagues. If you’re questioning Dr. Ziegler’s age, you’re not alone, and we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how old Mercy is in Overwatch 2.

What Is Mercy’s Age in Overwatch 2? Explained

Dr. Angela Ziegler, AKA Mercy, was 36 during the original Overwatch 1 game. As the Overwatch 2 recall occurs a year after the events of Overwatch 1, it can be determined that Mercy is 37 years of age in Overwatch 2.

However, Mercy looks relatively young compared to her comrades and visually appears closer to the ages of much younger heroes like Kiriko and D.Va, lacking any apparent signs of aging. While nothing has ever been one hundred percent confirmed by Blizzard, there are a few hints in her lore as to why this may be.

After all, Mercy is an expert in the Medical Science field, with her high-tech skills allowing her to design and develop her signature Valkyrie Suit and raise Heroes from the dead or save individuals from critical injury.

It’s even hinted in a dialogue with Mei that they both seem to have aged exceptionally well. For Mei, this makes sense, as she was frozen in a state of Cryostasis. However, when it’s Mercy’s turn to reveal her secret, she simply deflects the question. Will we ever know the truth about Mercy’s anti-aging secrets? It’s hard to know, but at least we can all admit that whatever she’s doing is working for her.

That’s everything you need to know about how old Mercy is in Overwatch 2. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, feel free to check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 topics to cover your favorite Heroes and Villains, so why not scroll down below and look through our related links while you’re here?

