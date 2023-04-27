Best Supports in Overwatch 2, Ranked

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Supports in Overwatch 2 are crucial members of the team that provide healing capabilities and enable their team with their unique abilities. Currently, most Supports are relatively balanced, with very few bad picks on the roster. Despite this, figuring out which character will best benefit your team and playstyle can be tricky, but don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here’s our ranking of the best Support Heroes in Overwatch 2 as of Season 4.

9. Moira

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Moira received a buff to Coalescence for Season 4, allowing her to Fade during her Ultimate ability, which helps her survive the duration and take less damage. Unfortunately, while Moira is good at escaping when she needs to and can be pretty hard to kill at low Ranks, she fails to provide the same utility to her team that other Supports can.

For example, Lifeweaver has Platform and Grip, Lucio has Boop and Speed, Kriko has Cleanse, Ana has Nade, Mercy has Damage Boost, and Zen has Discord, all while Moira is locked to simply healing or damaging. Moira desperately needs a unique ability that would put her on par with the rest of the Support Roster, as in the current state of the game, the other Support Heroes can simply do more with their kits.

8. Lifeweaver

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Lifeweaver is the latest Support hero to debut this Season 4, arriving with a unique toolkit and set of hero abilities. Lifeweaver revolves around teamwork and communication to operate as an effective pick for his team and has quite a technical playstyle. This means he’s great for the highest-level players and can be a real threat in top Ranks and professional play but struggles at the lower, average player ranks due to his high skill ceiling.

Lifeweaver’s healing is a little underwhelming, but he more than makes up for this with his Petal Platform and Lifegrip, which can be combined with your allies for some huge plays and saves. Unfortunately, he also has a huge hitbox and is easily picked off when his team isn’t working with and around him.

7. Baptiste

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Baptiste can perform high levels of healing to benefit his team when they’re all grouped in close quarters. He has relatively decent survivability with Regen Burst and Immortality Field and can use the latter to save his allies in some clutch situations. While Baptiste is generally good in many circumstances, he struggles to provide consistent healing from far distances. Some characters paired best with Baptiste have dropped a bit in terms of being a high-utility pick for Season 4. Regarding team compositions, he likely will be less frequently spotted in Competitive matchups for this reason.

Overall, Bap is pretty solid but is far from a must-pick for most team compositions in Overwatch 2 Season 4. Unfortunately, he can’t be played to great effect with the aggressive dive-heavy playstyle that is beginning to emerge thanks to D.Va and Hammond’s currently strong standings.

6. Ana

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Ana has always been a reliable Support Hero and a strong pick thanks to her high healing output and Anti-Nade. Unfortunately, Ana has received some slight buffs and counters since the launch of Overwatch 2 that make her a tad trickier to utilize. Season 4’s arrival came with a nerf to Ana’s Sleep Dart, meaning she no longer can sleep Tank Heroes for as long as before. While this isn’t a devastating change for her, it can make all the difference in securing that pick from your sleep, as coordinating the follow-up with your team is much less straightforward.

The reduced sleep duration also gives Ana a hard time escaping from dive-Tanks, such as Hammond, D.Va, Doomfist, and Winston. On top of this, her most vital ability, Anti-Nade, is entirely countered by Kiriko’s Suzu. In the most recent Seasons of Overwatch 2, Ana has been completely shut down from this ability by the other team switching to Kiriko. While she’s still a strong Support who can provide high healing output for her team, you’ll need to be prepared for Anti to be completely shut down in many scenarios and not rely on Sleep Dart as much as you previously could.

5. Lucio

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Lucio will always be a relatively useful pick for your team, regardless of his state, balance-wise. His Speed Boost provides such strong utility for his allies and pairs up brilliantly with not many characters that, in very few instances, he will be a bad choice. Lucio’s Speed Boost can initiate battle by speeding your Tank in a rush composition or to help your teammates escape from AOE to cover and survive abilities such as Meteor Strike, Gravitic Flux, Blizzard, and more.

Lucio has excellent mobility thanks to Wall Ride, which essentially makes every area of the map his playground. He can harass the enemy team from afar, has huge peel potential for when his teammates get in trouble, and can use his Boop to not only push enemies back but to secure environmental kills. Lucio also has a very solid defensive Ultimate ability with Sound Barrier, which can be used to live through devastating bursts of damage and enemy Ultimates to turn a team fight in your favor.

4. Mercy

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy has lived through numerous Hero balance changes since the launch of Overwatch 2, with more changes taking place this Season 4. Mercy has solid self-sustain thanks to the Support self-healing passive and the healing boost she gets while healing an ally. Mercy also had brilliant movement, despite slight nerfs to make her more punishable when she goes for Super Jumps or to Resurrect an ally.

Mercy gets immense value from her Damage Boost, which enables a variety of characters (primarily DPS) to deal increased damage per second and gain Ult charge quicker. Once you’ve got Mercy’s movement down and know how to dart around danger while healing your team, you should find yourself getting decent value from her as a pick in most situations. There are few team comps in which Mercy is overall a bad pick, and her kit provides numerous opportunities for her team if you can manage your cooldowns effectively and escape getting caught out of position.

3. Zenyatta

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

While Zenyatta doesn’t have the highest healing output due to a relatively slow heal-per-second regeneration and only being able to heal one person at a time, he makes up for this with both his ability to deal high levels of damage for a Support and his Discord Orb ability, which is undoubtedly one of the most potent abilities in the game.

\Placing discord on an enemy target provides critical damage amplification for your team to jump on, helping to secure picks and shut down very beefy and otherwise oppressive characters. Discord orb is so strong that you can sit behind cover in many situations, manage your discord orbs, and poke for occasional healing and damage to provide substantial value for your team. Zen’s melee kick also helps when he’s being dived, and his Ultimate ability, Transcendence, can turn a team fight to clutch out a win.

2. Brigitte

Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

After being dubbed the worst character in Overwatch 2 for months, Brigitte is finally back, standing firm on the Support roster again. Thanks to finally receiving a much-needed rework to her Ultimate ability, Rally, and a slight tweak to her healing, Brigitte functions at a high level as a tremendous asset to her team. Her Rally now provides a massive shield, allowing you to block damage for up to three or more teammates, and provides a stun on all enemies hit with her Shield Bash, making her impressively powerful in team brawls.

Brig’s AOE-styled healing allows her to generate quite a decent level of heals for the team at once, simply by dealing damage. The key to getting value from Brig is playing cover and poking to use your Whip Shot to push the enemy back, which triggers your AOE Inspire Healing, every 4 seconds. With cooldown management, you can keep consistent healing for your team. Brig can follow with her Tank and DPS allies to finish enemies and secure picks, which can make her incredibly useful as long as you don’t get caught front lining in 1v1 situations against unfavorable matchups.

1. Kiriko

Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Despite going through a few balance changes since her release in Season 2, Kiriko has remained one of the best Support characters in Overwatch 2 and is currently one of the most viable picks for a team in numerous circumstances. She provides a decent level of healing with her Healing Ofuda, with the chance to defend herself when needed or help finish off kills with her Kunai. Kiriko also has the Swift Step ability, which lets her rush back to join a nearby ally or escape from a doomed team fight, giving her quite a lot of survivability.

However, Kiriko’s most significant assets are her Ultimate, Kitsune Rush, and Suzu ability, which provides a brief moment of immortality and cleanses all negative status effects. Cleanse can shut down several powerful threats, particularly Ana’s Anti-Nade and Sleep, Ashe’s Dynamite, and Reinhardt’s Earth Shatter knockdown. Kitsune Rush can also be generated relatively regularly and greatly assist any big team fight, accelerating your ally’s movements and ability cooldowns.

To summarise, Kiriko’s level of utility is undeniable. She pairs very well with almost every other Support on the roster, meaning there are very few circumstances in which she’s a bad pick.

That does it for our guide on ranking the best Support Heroes in Overwatch 2. For more content about the game, you can view our guide about how to switch servers or feel free to check out the relevant links below.

