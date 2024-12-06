All Kingmaker Passives in Overwatch 2

The Kingmaker game mode is the latest of Overwatch 2’s Quick Play: Hacked events, taking place in Season 14 – Spellbinder. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about the Kingmaker game mode and all Kingmaker passive abilities in Overwatch 2.

Recommended Videos

Overwatch 2 Kingmaker Game Mode & All Passives, Explained

Overwatch 2’s Kingmaker game mode is a Quick Play: Hacked event. During these short-term opportunities, Sombra takes over the Quick Play game mode and ‘hacks’ it, tweaking different gameplay mechanics, rulesets, hero abilities, and balance changes to test out different variations with players—some of which may be taken into consideration for future updates to the game.

Kingmaker is one of the many Quick Play: Hacked limited-time game modes. In Kingmaker, Quick Play operates as 5v5, but with a spin: Hero Roles are locked to two maximum across Tank, DPS, and Support, and whichever player finds themselves as the solo team member in their role will become the ‘King’, receiving an extra bonus in the form of passive abilities to help support them in their role.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Players can switch their team lineup between each round to promote another King, but switching during rounds is locked, meaning you’ll need to take your team composition into consideration to make the most out of each set of passives.

To play Kingmaker, players can navigate to the Quick Play menu. You will be able to find it as a third option outside of Role Queue and Open Queue. However, Kingmaker isn’t around for long, lasting only until December 8, 2024, so you should look to make the most of this game mode ASAP.

All Tank Passives in Overwatch 2: Kingmaker

Health increased by 150 HP

Movement speed increased by 15%

Decreased crowd control effect and incoming critical damage

All DPS Passives in Overwatch 2: Kingmaker

Health increased by 50 HP

All cooldowns decreased by 20%

Attack and reload speed increased by 20%

All Support Passives in Overwatch 2: Kingmaker

Health increased by 100 HP

Healing to allies increased by 30%

All cooldowns decreased by 20%

That’s it for this guide! For more Overwatch 2 topics, feel free to check out How to Get Overwatch Coins, or Support Hero, Illari’s, backstory and origins, explained.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy