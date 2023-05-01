All Overwatch 2 Heroes, Ranked From Worst to Best

With 37 heroes to choose from in Overwatch 2, it can be challenging to determine which ones are better or stand above the rest of the pack when selecting someone in Quick Play or Competitive Matches. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with where each character is currently sitting compared to others. Here’s a complete ranking of all Overwatch 2 characters from worst to best as of Season 4.

Every Overwatch 2 Character, Ranked

In Overwatch 2, there are three roles to choose from; Tanks, DPS, and Support. Tanks are responsible for absorbing damage, taking and holding space, and protecting their team. DPS can apply pressure and secure picks for their team, deal serious damage, and blast through shields and barriers. Lastly, it’s the Support’s job to provide their team with healing and damage reduction, use their utility-based kits to increase survivability, put the enemy in vulnerable positions, enable their team with perks, and sometimes help secure picks and finish fights.

C Tier

C-Tier characters are still entirely playable and may be viable in some specific lineups and maps. However, these picks are currently underperforming in contrast to the other characters’ roles and may be pretty challenging to play effectively.

Roadhog

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

After receiving devastating nerfs, Roadhog is a huge struggle pick in Season 4. His one-shot Hook combo has been removed, which changes his ability to assert pressure by flanking and picking off squishes. As a shieldless Tank in a very assertive meta, Roadhog is essentially a giant walking Ult Battery for the enemy team.

Sombra

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Sombra’s Hack can be helpful in some situations, but unfortunately, she’s struggling to perform in Season 4 despite her strong standing on release day. Sombra is far to situation as a pick and relies too strongly on being played within specific team comps or to counter certain characters to get value. In most scenarios, you’re better off playing a different DPS who can provide more utility for the team.

Junkrat

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

With Junkrat’s nerf to his oneshot Mine combo, he’s a lot less effective in 1v1 situations, which makes him much less viable as a DPS. He can still be capable when a strong shield break character is needed, and for pressuring tricky choke points. Rip-Tyre can be quite strong, but Junkrat is also quite easily countered, so if you’re struggling to find value with him it’s best to switch rather than playing him entirely for his Ultimate.

Genji

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Genji can be great in Dive team compositions and is good at getting in there and picking off squishes. However, he’s easily countered by a few Heroes and struggles to challenge several others on the roster. In Season 4, Genji is far too situational, especially with the release of Lifeweaver, who can stop diving or Blading Genji in his tracks with Life Grip, which makes securing picks feel like an uphill battle.

Bastion

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Bastion is another character who can be very situational in Season 4. On the one hand, he can be great for mowing down shields or beefy characters, especially Tanks such as Ramattra, Junker Queen, and Doomfist. Despite this, Bastion is quite easily countered and can struggle immensely when attempting to go up against one or more of these several counter-picks, so it’s wise to have another DPS up your sleeve that you can switch to.

B Tier

B-Tier characters are still situational but much more reliable than C-Tier picks. The main problem with B-Tier characters is not a lack of utility in their kit or weakness but more the fact that they struggle heavily when counter-picked or being played on an unfavorable map.

Doomfist

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

If you can get rolling as Doomfist by disrupting the enemy team and securing picks, he will benefit the team. However, he doesn’t do anything else to protect or provide for his team, so if you’re struggling to get picks as Doomfist and lead team brawls or being heavily countered, you might be better off switching to another Tank that your team can play around.

Moira

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Moira received a nice little buff this Season 4 that allows her to Fade using her Ultimate ability, Coalescence. This significantly improves Moira’s survivability while using the Ult, making it much more effective in a team fight. Unfortunately, compared to other Supports, such as Kiriko or Zenyatta, Moira falls flat regarding the utility she provides her team. When the other Supports have such potential due to abilities such as Cleanse, Anti-Nade, Discord Orb, Life Grip, Speed Boost, and Damage Boost, Moira can feel quite underwhelming.

Lifeweaver

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Lifeweaver is the latest Support hero in Overwatch 2, making his debut this Season 4. Lifeweaver has a unique set of hero abilities, making him a pretty technical character. Because of this, communication and positioning are key for Lifeweaver, and if you struggle with either of these, you may have more trouble than results with him as a pick. Lifeweaver is quite tricky to play at a strong level, so before you head on into Competitive matches, you’ll need to make sure you’ve spent some time learning his cooldowns and capabilities inside out.

Junker Queen

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Junker Queen can be a fierce brawl Tank to go up against, especially when paired with the assistance of a Speed Boosting Lucio. However, Junker Queen has the lowest health bar out of all the Tanks in the game, making her easy to punish and counter with heavy focus fire. Junker Queen must operate at close range, so if you’re not getting in to initiate team fights or finding yourself picked off by ranged Heroes, it’s probably best to switch her out for another Tank.

Symmetra

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Symmetra can be great for securing Control Points and holding space with her Sentry Turrets and can deal strong poke damage if you can maintain steady aim with her projectiles. Symmetra tends to struggle on a lot of maps in Overwatch 2, now that Map Pools have been removed and is easily countered by those who can quickly shut down her turrets and out-damage her beam. Because of this, it’s essential to have a backup Hero for when you’re not getting value from her kit.

Echo

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Echo is very technical, which makes her quite tricky to learn and master. She’s a strong flying Hero who can deal burst damage with her Sticky Bombs and finish off enemies with her Focus Beam. Her Ultimate, Copy, can also quickly turn a team fight when you copy a crucial character and build their Ult. However, if you select the wrong copy target, you may find yourself struggling o get value in the limited timeframe of Copy.

While Echo has the potential to be strong, she’s also going up against a current hitscan-dominated meta, making running her into frequent picks like Soldier, Cassidy, Widow, and Ashe quite tricky.

Pharah

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Pharah is quite similar to Echo in terms of being a flying Hero with the potential to deal a lot of damage, thanks to her Rockets. Pharah is much less technical than Echo and can be easy to control and find value in, especially with a Damage Boost from a Mercy Pocket. While Pharah has the potential to do a lot of damage, especially against squishes, she also runs into the hurdle of the hitscans dominating the DPS ranks in Season 4. On top of this, Pharah is very easy to kill during her Ultimate, so you’ll need to mind your positioning and switch Heroes if hitscan DPS are shutting you down.

Mei

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Mei can be strong in brawl team compositions, especially if you can utilize her ice wall to separate the enemy team and secure picks. Mei works efficiently in close-range and can slow opponents with her primary fire for your allies to target, but unfortunately, she struggles in many matchups and can’t do much from long-range. This makes Mei quite situational in value, and despite her once being one of the most powerful Heroes in the game, she feels very flat in comparison. Thankfully, the devs have already hinted at a rework to her secondary fire, perhaps making her a little more viable from further distances.

Reaper

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Reaper falls into similar circumstances to Mei, in which he can be quite strong in certain team comps, specifically Brawl and some Dive comps. He is capable of playing aggressively with close-range Tank Heroes like Junker Queen, Rammatra, and Zarya and has decent survivability thanks to his Life Steal, allowing him to get in and out of combat with the use of his Wraith. Unfortunately, if you can’t get in close range and initiate fights, Reaper can struggle as he heavily relies on playing right in his opponent’s face.

Zarya

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

After being ridiculously strong in the early days of Overwatch 2, Zarya has fallen a bit but is by no means incredibly weak. Instead, her kit has the potential to be very sturdy and provide a lot of value for her team when she works with others to use her Bubbles and set up plays. Zarya requires quite a bit of coordination and team synergy to maintain high Energy and make a strong presence in team fights, so if you’re not charging up a lot and struggling to help pick off the enemy or build Graviton Surge, having a secondary Tank ready to go is always a good idea.

Winston

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Winston can be a great dive Tank when you have a compatible team composition to follow him up and secure picks, and he can play quite aggressively with his bubble. However, Winston can be hard to get value from if the rest of your team composition doesn’t work well with Dive Heroes or you’re not working as a team. He has quite a lackluster damage output, with many healers being able to simply out-heal his damage, meaning other Dive Tanks, such as Wrecking Ball or D.Va, may be a better pick for the same approach, depending on the situation.

A Tier

A-Tier Heroes are solid in Season 4 and are generally viable picks for most maps and team compositions. A Tier Heroes can still be outplayed and countered but are pretty well-rounded and tend not to have any overwhelming weaknesses or significant drawbacks compared to other Heroes in the same role. If you can learn the basics of these heroes and how they work, you should be able to get value from their kit in most circumstances.

Baptiste

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Baptiste is a great all-round healer with a strong kit, providing his team with the assistance of healing through his Splash Grenades and Regen Burst, dealing damage with his gun, being able to save allies from death with Immortality Field, and boosting damage and healing output with Amplification Matrix. Bap can shoot and heal simultaneously, making him effective once you learn his tempos; he just may sometimes struggle if the team plays apart or is too far away from him.

Torbjorn

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Torbjorn is quite a solid character as of Season 4 and can be a helpful addition to many team compositions. While there are a couple of maps he can struggle on, he’s generally competent on all of the others and is excellent for helping shut down fliers like Echo and Pharah or divers such as Genji and Tracer, thanks to his Turret. His primary and secondary fire also enables him to play from multiple ranges, making him versatile to different situations.

Hanzo

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Hanzo has excellent potential as a ranged Hero in Season 4, thanks to his ability to secure picks with one-shot headshots. His kit can be quite helpful with using Sonar Arrow to scout out enemies for your team and Storm Arrow to help chip away at shields and Tanks and finish off squishes. The only inconsistent part of Hanzo’s kit is his Ultimate, Dragonstrike, which is one of the weaker Ults in the game due to being quite hit-or-miss unless it’s paired with the likes of Grav or Blizzard.

Orisa

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Orisa’s abilities provide a lot of assets to her team and make her a viable pick in several situations. Fortify can allow her to make an aggressive push or let her get defensive and hold space; her Javelin throw can be used to push back and stun opponents, interrupting abilities and Ultimates, and her Twirl can be used to deny space, push enemies back, and absorb damage.

In a lot of circumstances, you can use the map to your advantage to provide cover and help force close-range combats through enclosed areas and choke points; you’ll just need to be careful not to let the enemy bait out all of your cooldowns or allow yourself to get out of position.

Mercy

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy has received even more changes this Season 4, which has helped to round her out more after numerous Seasons of buffs and nerfs. Mercy’s self-sustain is very good thanks to the combination of the Support passive plus her boost when healing an ally. She also does a brilliant job at enabling her team, notably DPS Heroes, with her Damage Boost ability, and has excellent movement with her Guardian Angel. Mercy fits into most team comps and can easily provide value to her team; you’ll just need to mind your positioning against Heroes, who can pick her off easier than others.

Ana

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Ana is another great Hero on the Support Roster with solid healing capabilities. Her Biotic Rifle enables you to heal your teammates steadily with projectile shots, which become hitscan upon scoping in, giving Ana a significant advantage at healing allies from afar.

Alongside this, she has her Sleep Dart, which can shut down big Ultimates like Earth Shatter, Dragon Blade, Deadeye, BOB, and more, and her Anti-Nade can heal her team and make the enemy temporarily more vulnerable and easy to pick off. You’ll need to be careful when going up against Kiriko and try to bait out Cleanse before your Nade, as the prior pretty much shuts down Nade and leaves it having zero effect every time.

Sigma

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Sigma is a great Tank pick this Season 4, with a jack-of-all-trades approach. Sigma can absorb damage with his Kinetic Grasp, defend his team with his Barrier, deal poke damage with his Hyperspheres, and stun enemies out of abilities or make easy picks for your team with Accretion. Despite Accretion’s slight nerfs this season, which took away Sigma’s one-shot rock combo, the stun time for this ability has increased, which actually makes it even more lethal against several matchups.

Soldier: 76

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Soldier is a strong all-rounder DPS Hero with a simple yet refined ability kit. His sprint allows him to have good movement and escape from dire situations, his Biotic Field enables him to heal himself and his teammates, and his Helix Rockets can do a good hit of burst damage on impact. His Tactical Visor Ultimate allows you to auto-lock onto enemies with your aim, which can be devastating, and his role as a hitscan is great for shutting down fliers like Pharah, Echo, and Mercy.

If you can maintain good aim with Soldier, you should get really good value out of his kit, especially when you pair his abilities with Mercy’s Damage Boost, Baptiste’s Amplification Matrix, or Ana’s Nano Boost.

Cassidy

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Despite nerfs to his Magnetic Grenade, Cassidy remains a strong pick in Overwatch 2’s Season 4. While he’s not as oppressive with this ability as in previous Seasons, Cass can still use this ability plus a couple of shots of his primary fire to take down annoying disruptors and divers such as Tracer and Genji, and his primary fire is excellent for taking down fliers like Pharah and Echo. On top of that, Cass can be pretty good at 1v1 duels since he instantly reloads on his Roll, giving him more survivability.

D.Va

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va is a brilliant Tank who has the potential to do a lot for her team in matches. Her kit allows her to pivot towards any crisis her team constantly faces and help. D.Va can absorb damage abilities and even negate Ultimates such as Death Blossom, Blizzard, Dragonstrike, and Graviton Surge with her Defense Matrix. She can fly to contest enemies on high ground to knock them off, chase fliers, and dive on opponents out of position, using her rockets to deal some damage.

D.Va also doesn’t have a lot of unfavorable matchups, which makes her a great pick more often than not. If you can manage your cooldowns efficiently and be ready to constantly pivot and adapt to what’s happening around you, you’ll be able to earn great value from running D.Va as your choice of Tank.

Lucio

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Lucio isn’t the most powerful healer in terms of healing output, but he more than makes up for this with the strength of his Speed Boost ability, which increases the movement speed of everyone in his AOE. Lucio provides so much utility to his team because of this and is excellent at enabling Rush, Brawl, and Dive team comps by speeding Tanks such as Reinhardt, Junker Queen, Ramattra, Zarya, and Orisa in and out of battle as needed.

Lucio can save his team from many otherwise devastating team fights or Ultimates with his own Ult, Sound Barrier. On top of this, his mobility is arguably the best in the game, and he has a lot of potential to secure extra picks for his team on specific maps by using his Boop to push them off the edge.

Reinhardt

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Reinhardt was another of the few characters to receive nerfs at the beginning of Season 4, with a chunk of his Base HP and Armor removed. Despite this nerf, Rein’s performance hasn’t been negatively affected too much, and he’s still very strong and capable of working on many maps, with the potential to be overwhelmingly powerful when played in his most favorable locations.

Rein is great at providing defense to his team with his shield and thrives in close-quarters brawls using his Hammer swings and Charge. With Rein leading the way, you can take and hold space to give your allies room to get picks and initiate big fights, particularly with a Brawl or Rush comp. If you’ve never had to go through the fear of a Speed Boosted Reinhardt flying towards you, then you should try it out for yourself and see just how much of a threat it can be.

Widowmaker

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Widowmaker is very strong on a number of maps and has the potential to be entirely oppressive on the ones best suited for her. With Map Pools being removed in Season 4, these best maps are popping up more frequently, which gives Widow a better advantage and more opportunity to work. Widow utilizes a hitscan sniper rifle, which enables her to hit one-shot headshots on opponents at range. This can have deadly results if your aim is there, especially if a Mercy pocket Damage Boosts you.

You’ll need to have good positioning and rotation to avoid divers and being out-sniped to get high value. If you can do this well, you’ll find yourself with the potential to carry games and lead the way to victory as Talon’s deadly, emotionless sniper.

Ashe

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Ashe is another powerful hitscan sniper that proves herself to be a good pick in Overwatch 2 Season 4. While Ashe doesn’t deal as much damage as Widowmaker, she has a little more to her kit that helps to make up for this. She can throw and explode her Dynamite to light enemies on fire, causing burning chip damage that can make the enemy easier to pick off or kill outright.

She has her Coach Gun, which can knock back opponents such as divers or flankers and give Ashe mobility to or from high ground. Her Ultimate, BOB, is much more powerful due to the recent adjustments, making him prioritize the targets Ashe focuses on. Ashe is another character that is great for taking down fliers, works to significant effect with a Mercy Pocket, and has the potential to get a lot of picks when positioned correctly.

S Tier

S-Tier Heroes are very strong in Season 4 of Overwatch 2, and are generally some of the best picks for almost every map and scenario. Even if you’re not a master at these characters, you should have no problem finding value simply by playing them and utilizing the strengths of their kits.

Sojourn

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Sojourn has always been a relatively strong pick in Overwatch 2, and with the recent nerfs to Cassidy, she can shine again. While Sojourn has a high-skill ceiling, she is one of the deadliest characters in Overwatch 2, with the potential to charge up her Railgun by damaging enemies and shields, allowing her to fire an alt-fire oneshot on squishes.

Sojourn is particularly powerful when paired with a Mercy, and her Powerslide and jump allow her more mobility than other DPS Heroes, which can make her harder to kill. She’s very aim-reliant, but if your aim is there, you should have no problems pulling off some great plays and making her a viable pick for your team.

Brigitte

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

After finally receiving a much-needed rework this Season 4, Brigitte is back at the top of the charts. Though she received a slight nerf to her Heal Packs, Brig’s Rally is now a huge defensive Ult that can enormously benefit her team. Upon activating it, her shield increases in size, comparable to Reinhardt’s, allowing her to cover multiple people alongside herself.

On top of this, and most importantly, Brig’s stun is back, triggering during a Shield Bash while Rally is active. Brig is now very powerful in Brawl comps and can be played from behind cover, poking and using her Whip Shot to trigger inspiration, keeping a steady stream of heals going, which helps her build Ult much quicker.

Zenyatta

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Zenyatta has a relatively slow healing output and is limited by only being able to heal one target at a time. Don’t let this put you off, though; Zenyatta has one of the most valuable and deadly abilities in the game with his Discord Orb. Discord makes opponents much easier to kill, allowing your team to destroy beefy Heroes and characters who are otherwise very difficult to pick.

With Discord and proper team communication, you can sit back behind safety, poke to deal damage, heal and throw out Discord all simultaneously, and help take down opponents for your team. Zen is a very DPS-like healer with a pretty good damage output for a Support, so if you can hit your shots and prioritize the suitable targets with Discord, you’ll easily enable your team to victory.

Ramattra

Screenshot via Blizzard

Ramattra’s Hero kit gives him tools suited for a wide variety of different situations. His Barrier allows him to defend against incoming damage and poke to dish out attacks with his primary fire; his Ravenous Vortex is brilliant at slowing down high-movement enemies and giving a moment to utilize focus fire and secure kills.

Furthermore, his Nemesis form allows Ramattra to engage in close-combat fights, killing off squishes with his punches. He can also use his block to absorb much incoming damage, bait out cooldowns, and survive longer. If Ramattra can get momentum going, he can do a lot for his team and be rather hard to stop in his tracks without teamwork and communication.

Wrecking Ball

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Wrecking Ball takes a lot of practice to get used to, but once you’re efficient with this little hamster, he can be quite a nuisance for the enemy to deal with and a viable disruptor and Dive Tank for your team. Wrecking Ball also requires quite a bit of teamwork and communication to run. Still, if you’re able to do so, you can boop the enemy out of position for your team to pick off, slam into them with Piledriver to throw them up in the air, and roll through their team to get in the way of squishes, primarily Supports, and throw them all off.

His Ultimate, Minefield, is also extremely useful. It’s not too often that you’ll get an entire team wiped from it unless you can trap the team in an enclosed area and Mine over top of them. Still, it can tactically seal off areas, chew downtime in close matches, and force the enemy into taking alternate, unideal pathing, which makes it incredibly useful for how quickly it generates. His Adaptive Shields also regenerate for a slight duration, making it relatively easy to get in and out, boosting Hammond’s survivability significantly.

Kiriko

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Kiriko is a brilliant Support who fits into almost any team composition and provides powerful utility for all her allies. Kiriko is a Support who can provide very steady healing, as well as having the capability of defending herself or helping to secure a pick when needed, thanks to her Kunai. With her cleanse ability, Suzu provides a brief second of immortality and wipes any negative status effects, which makes her extremely useful in shutting down Ana’s Anti-Nade, Ashe’s Dynamite, those who Reinhardt’s shatter has knocked down, and more.

Kiriko can also use her Swift Step to regroup with her team or escape a lost fight quickly. Her Ultimate Ability, Kitsune Rush, increases speed and cooldown regeneration, pairing significantly well with many other abilities and Ultimates, such as Death Blossom, Tactical Visor, Reinhardt’s Hammer swings, Dragon Blade, and more. There is nothing that doesn’t pair well with Kitsune Rush, making Kiriko very reliable as a pick.

Tracer

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Currently, Tracer is in a brilliant spot. She’s versatile and flexible to many team comps, maps, and situations, and one of, if not the strongest, dive character in Season 4. Although she has a high-skill ceiling and can be tricky to master, Tracer does a great job of applying pressure to the enemy and securing picks in the backline. She has excellent mobility, works brilliantly as a flanker or as part of a Dive comp, and can quickly build her Ultimate. Once you’ve become a master at being a nuisance and getting in and out while securing picks, Tracer can be devastating.

That does it for our ranking of the best Overwatch 2 heroes from worst to best. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.