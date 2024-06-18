How to Fix Overwatch 2 ‘Lost Connection to Game Server’ Error

Overwatch 2 is an online game, which means that a connection to the server is critical if you want to play. Unfortunately, players have been struck by the “Lost Connection to Game Server” error. Here’s what to do to fix the Overwatch 2 ‘Lost Connection to Game Server’ error.

Overwatch 2 Lost Connection to Game Server Fix

There are a few different things you can try if you come across the Lost Connection to Game Server error.

The first thing to do would be to check the game’s server status. It’s possible that the error is on the server side, in which case there isn’t much you can do outside of wait. You can check the Server status on Blizzard’s social feeds or community hubs, such as Reddit. You can also check Overwatch’s official forum, as the team will likely post any updates or known errors there.

If the error is on the server side, unfortunately, there isn’t anything you can do apart from wait. Then, check periodically to see if there are any updates from Blizzard about the server status.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

There are two common ways to address the error from the player side.

The first is to restart your system. The second is to reboot your internet connection. You can also try simply leaving the game, and then re-entering. It’s possible that doing these will fix whatever issue is causing the problem. Checking your connection status may shed some additional light on whether the problem is on your side, or the server’s.

If you’ve recently downloaded Overwatch 2, it’s also possible that the file itself is corrupted. If so, you can try uninstalling, and then reinstalling the title. However, as this is a lengthy procedure, it should be a last resort, and you should always try the above methods first.

