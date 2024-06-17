What Is the Overwatch 2 Season 11 Mythic?

Mythic skins are the ultimate customization options any OW player can carry into a lobby. We’ve had quite a few of them throughout the seasons, but we are still far from having one for each hero. Scroll down below if you want to learn which hero will next get its mythic skin during Season 11 of Overwatch 2.

Recommended Videos

What Mythic Skin Will Be In Overwatch 2 Season 11?

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

There is currently still no official information on which hero will get the mythic skin in Season 11, or what the skin will be. Still, we can make a few assumptions based on the release order of the previous mythic skins.

Our first safe guess is that it will probably be a DPS. Most players on Reddit agree with that, and it’s because DPS, as a class, has the most heroes (18) and the least amount of mythic skins (3 – Genji, Hanzo, and Tracer). Meanwhile, there are 3 tank (12 total heroes) and 4 support (10 total heroes) mythics.

Additionally, the last three heroes who got their mythics were all non-DPS (Orisa – Moira – Mercy). Even though Blizzard can be unpredictable, their releasing three support mythics in a row seems unlikely. A tank, on the other hand, is possible, but again, DPS seems more natural.

Now, which hero exactly is it going to be is really hard to guess. Fans on Reddit are guessing it will be either Soldier, Bastion, or Ram, and all three seem plausible. Considering that Season 11 will be going with a Power Ranger-like theme, a Megazord version of Bastion would be a perfect fit.

Still, this is all speculation for now. The only way we’ll know for sure which mythic skin it will be is for Blizzard to reveal the complete list of content coming to Overwatch 2 with the Season 11 patch. While you wait for that, be sure to check out all the other gaming-related news we host here on Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy