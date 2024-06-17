Promotional art from Overwatch 2 Season 11.
Overwatch 2 Season 11 Release Time Countdown

Ultraman is here!
Excited for the Overwatch 2 Season 11 release time? The latest season of Blizzard’s beloved hero shooter is themed around the Ultraman franchise, marking one of the game’s biggest crossovers yet. If you can’t wait to buy the battle pass and start unlocking new items, we’ve got everything you need to know.

When Is the Overwatch 2 Season 11 Release Time?

Overwatch 2 Season 11 will release on June 20, 2024 at 2 PM EST.

That said, Blizzard has yet to officially confirm the precise release time of Season 11. However, the June 20 release date is guaranteed, thanks to the reveal teaser posted to X earlier this month.

In-game, you can see that the current Season 10 is due to end at the aforementioned date, at which point Overwatch 2 will likely go down for maintenance. Once that downtime ends, Season 11 should be in-game.

That said, it’s still unclear as to what this new season will specifically include. That remains a secret, with Blizzard releasing the reveal trailer at midday ET on June 17.

As usual, though, you can expect a new battle pass filled with cosmetics, Mythic Prysms, weapon charms, and Credits to spend. It all seemed to be themed around the Ultraman franchise, with variants in the style of Ultraman for the game’s roster of heroes.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Overwatch 2, check out the current server status and how to fix the ‘Game Server Connection Failed’ error.

