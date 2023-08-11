All Overwatch 2 Season 6 Battle Pass Tier Rewards

Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion has finally arrived, launching a brand new Battle Pass theme tied into Null Sector’s Invasion event, reimagining heroes if they were captured by Ramattra’s force and turned into fearsome Omnics within his army. If you’re wondering what cosmetics and collectibles you can get your hands on through the Battle Pass this season, then we’ve got everything you’ll need to know, so follow along below.
Tier 1 – Tier 10
- Tier 1: Illari Hero unlock (Premium Pass only), Pharah’s P-900 Warhead skin (Premium Pass only), P-900 Warhead player icon (Premium Pass only), +20% EXP boost for Season 6 (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 2: 100 Credits, Nulltrooper player icon
- Tier 3: Ramattra’s Start This War voice line (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 4: Zenyatta’s Uplift highlight intro (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 5: 100 Credits, Bastion’s Take a Break emote
- Tier 6: Ana’s Warhead’s End spray
- Tier 7: Rio name card (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 8: Reaper’s Stalk emote
- Tier 9: Bastion’s Eeeeeee-Boop voice line (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 10: Tobjorn’s Dark Iron skin (Premium Pass only)
Tier 11 – Tier 20
- Tier 11: Lifeweaver’s Serve victory pose (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 12: Nulltrooper Head souvenir (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 13: 100 Credits, Null Sector Graffiti spray
- Tier 14: Winston’s Lab Technician player icon (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 15: 100 Credits, Llama Pajamas name card
- Tier 16: Symmetra vs Sentry spray (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 17: Tissue Box souvenir (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 18: D.Va’s All Systems Go voice line (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 19: 100 Credits, Cairn Markings player icon
- Tier 20: Illari’s Llama Pajamas skin (Premium Pass only)
Tier 21 – Tier 30
- Tier 12: Junker Queen’s Swagger emote (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 22: 100 Credits, Machines Have Emotions spray
- Tier 23: Torbjorn’s Gem victory pose (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 24: Llama player icon (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 25: 100 Credits, Lucio’s Crouching emote
- Tier 26: Null Strings souvenir (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 27: Snake Wrangler name card (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 28: Reinhardt’s A Robot voice line
- Tier 29: Pebblemari weapon charm (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 30: Roadhog’s Cairn skin (Premium Pass only)
Tier 41 – Tier 50
- Tier 31: Ashe’s Thumbs Down victory pose (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 32: 100 Credits, Illari’s Llama Pajamas spray
- Tier 33: Torbjorn’s Repairman voice line
- Tier 34: Toronto name card (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 35: 100 Credits, Omnicode Graffiti spray
- Tier 36: Null Ram souvenir (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 37: 100 Credits, Snake wrangler icon
- Tier 38: Ramattra’s Our Differences voice line (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 39: Cassidy’s Shooting Gallery highlight intro
- Tier 40: Symmetra’s S-900 Sentry skin (Premium Pass only)
Tier 41 – Tier 50
- Tier 41: Ana’s A-7000 Wargod Skin – first set of customizable options (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 42: 100 Credits, Underworld spray
- Tier 43: Baptiste’s Disc Toss victory pose (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 44: Baptiste’s The Real ”Null Sector” voice line
- Tier 45: Illari Hero unlock (Free Pass), 100 Credits, Pachinuli weapon charm
- Tier 46: Summit Cairn name card (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 47: Ana vs. Wargod spray (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 48: Rosetta Hog player icon (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 49: Winston’s Relaxing emote (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 50: Zarya’s Apocalypse skin (Premium Pass only)
Tier 51 – Tier 60
- Tier 51: Gothenburg name card (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 52: 100 Credits, Technician’s Badge spray
- Tier 53: Apocalypse Zarya player icon (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 54: Ramattra’s History Will Forgive voice line
- Tier 55: 100 Credits, Llama Pillow souvenir
- Tier 56: Null Sector player icon (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 57: One in the Iris spray
- Tier 58: Wrecking Ball’s Rolling Jog emote (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 59: Soldier: 76’s Old Habits voice line
- Tier 60: Winston’s Lab Technician skin
Tier 61 – Tier 70
- Tier 1: Ana’s A-7000 Wargod skin – second set of customizable options (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 2: Genji’s What I Am voice line
- Tier 3: Llama weapon charm (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 4: 100 Credits, Null Sector player card
- Tier 5: Pharah’s Skirmisher victory pose (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 6: Ana’s Your Nemesis voice line
- Tier 7: 100 Credits, Symmetra’s Pathway Opened highlight intro
- Tier 8: Null Sector weapon charm (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 9: 100 Credits, Hanzo’s Search victory pose
- Tier 10: Ashe’s Snake Wrangler skin
Tier 71 – Tier 80
- Tier 1: Banana Bunch weapon charm (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 2: Dark Iron player icon (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 3: 100 Credits, King’s Row is Ours spray
- Tier 4: Null Sector Invasion name card (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 5: 100 Credits, Slicer spray
- Tier 6: Sojourn’s Best Journeys voice line
- Tier 7: Zarya’s Spear victory pose (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 8: 100 Credits, Pharah vs Warhead spray
- Tier 9: Widowmaker’s Arachnid Friend emote (Premium Pass only)
- Tier 10: Ana’s A-7000 Wargod skin – third set of customizable options (Premium Pass only)
Overwatch 2 Season 6 Battle Pass Player Titles
- Tier 85: Nulltrooper
- Tier 95: Jumpjet
- Tier 105: Slicer
- Tier 115: Breacher
- Tier 125: Subjugator
- Tier 155: Vulture
- Tier 175: Charger
- Tier 200: Null Titan
That’s everything you need to know about all of the Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion Battle Pass rewards. For more helpful guides covering the new Invasion update, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty more topics to help you settle into the new Overwatch Season, such as our complete guide covering Illari, the new Support Hero.