All Overwatch 2 Season 6 Battle Pass Tier Rewards

Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion has finally arrived, launching a brand new Battle Pass theme tied into Null Sector’s Invasion event, reimagining heroes if they were captured by Ramattra’s force and turned into fearsome Omnics within his army. If you’re wondering what cosmetics and collectibles you can get your hands on through the Battle Pass this season, then we’ve got everything you’ll need to know, so follow along below.

Tier 1 – Tier 10

Tier 1: Illari Hero unlock (Premium Pass only), Pharah’s P-900 Warhead skin (Premium Pass only), P-900 Warhead player icon (Premium Pass only), +20% EXP boost for Season 6 (Premium Pass only)

Tier 2: 100 Credits, Nulltrooper player icon

Tier 3: Ramattra's Start This War voice line (Premium Pass only)

Tier 4: Zenyatta's Uplift highlight intro (Premium Pass only)

Tier 5: 100 Credits, Bastion's Take a Break emote

Tier 6: Ana's Warhead's End spray

Tier 7: Rio name card (Premium Pass only)

Tier 8: Reaper's Stalk emote

Tier 9: Bastion's Eeeeeee-Boop voice line (Premium Pass only)

Tier 10: Tobjorn's Dark Iron skin (Premium Pass only)

Tier 11 – Tier 20

Tier 11: Lifeweaver's Serve victory pose (Premium Pass only)

Tier 12: Nulltrooper Head souvenir (Premium Pass only)

Tier 13: 100 Credits, Null Sector Graffiti spray

Tier 14: Winston's Lab Technician player icon (Premium Pass only)

Tier 15: 100 Credits, Llama Pajamas name card

Tier 16: Symmetra vs Sentry spray (Premium Pass only)

Tier 17: Tissue Box souvenir (Premium Pass only)

Tier 18: D.Va's All Systems Go voice line (Premium Pass only)

Tier 19: 100 Credits, Cairn Markings player icon

Tier 20: Illari's Llama Pajamas skin (Premium Pass only)

Tier 21 – Tier 30

Tier 21: Junker Queen's Swagger emote (Premium Pass only)

Tier 22: 100 Credits, Machines Have Emotions spray

Tier 23: Torbjorn's Gem victory pose (Premium Pass only)

Tier 24: Llama player icon (Premium Pass only)

Tier 25: 100 Credits, Lucio's Crouching emote

Tier 26: Null Strings souvenir (Premium Pass only)

Tier 27: Snake Wrangler name card (Premium Pass only)

Tier 28: Reinhardt's A Robot voice line

Tier 29: Pebblemari weapon charm (Premium Pass only)

Tier 30: Roadhog's Cairn skin (Premium Pass only)

Tier 41 – Tier 50

Tier 31: Ashe's Thumbs Down victory pose (Premium Pass only)

Tier 32: 100 Credits, Illari's Llama Pajamas spray

Tier 33: Torbjorn's Repairman voice line

Tier 34: Toronto name card (Premium Pass only)

Tier 35: 100 Credits, Omnicode Graffiti spray

Tier 36: Null Ram souvenir (Premium Pass only)

Tier 37: 100 Credits, Snake wrangler icon

Tier 38: Ramattra's Our Differences voice line (Premium Pass only)

Tier 39: Cassidy's Shooting Gallery highlight intro

Tier 40: Symmetra's S-900 Sentry skin (Premium Pass only)

Tier 41 – Tier 50

Tier 41: Ana's A-7000 Wargod Skin – first set of customizable options (Premium Pass only)

Tier 42: 100 Credits, Underworld spray

Tier 43: Baptiste's Disc Toss victory pose (Premium Pass only)

Tier 44: Baptiste's The Real "Null Sector" voice line

Tier 45: Illari Hero unlock (Free Pass), 100 Credits, Pachinuli weapon charm

Tier 46: Summit Cairn name card (Premium Pass only)

Tier 47: Ana vs. Wargod spray (Premium Pass only)

Tier 48: Rosetta Hog player icon (Premium Pass only)

Tier 49: Winston's Relaxing emote (Premium Pass only)

Tier 50: Zarya's Apocalypse skin (Premium Pass only)

Tier 51 – Tier 60

Tier 51: Gothenburg name card (Premium Pass only)

Tier 52: 100 Credits, Technician's Badge spray

Tier 53: Apocalypse Zarya player icon (Premium Pass only)

Tier 54: Ramattra's History Will Forgive voice line

Tier 55: 100 Credits, Llama Pillow souvenir

Tier 56: Null Sector player icon (Premium Pass only)

Tier 57: One in the Iris spray

Tier 58: Wrecking Ball's Rolling Jog emote (Premium Pass only)

Tier 59: Soldier: 76's Old Habits voice line

Tier 60: Winston's Lab Technician skin

Tier 61 – Tier 70

Tier 61: Ana's A-7000 Wargod skin – second set of customizable options (Premium Pass only)

Tier 62: Genji's What I Am voice line

Tier 63: Llama weapon charm (Premium Pass only)

Tier 64: 100 Credits, Null Sector player card

Tier 65: Pharah's Skirmisher victory pose (Premium Pass only)

Tier 66: Ana's Your Nemesis voice line

Tier 67: 100 Credits, Symmetra's Pathway Opened highlight intro

Tier 68: Null Sector weapon charm (Premium Pass only)

Tier 69: 100 Credits, Hanzo's Search victory pose

Tier 70: Ashe's Snake Wrangler skin

Tier 71 – Tier 80

Tier 71: Banana Bunch weapon charm (Premium Pass only)

Tier 72: Dark Iron player icon (Premium Pass only)

Tier 73: 100 Credits, King's Row is Ours spray

Tier 74: Null Sector Invasion name card (Premium Pass only)

Tier 75: 100 Credits, Slicer spray

Tier 76: Sojourn's Best Journeys voice line

Tier 77: Zarya's Spear victory pose (Premium Pass only)

Tier 78: 100 Credits, Pharah vs Warhead spray

Tier 79: Widowmaker's Arachnid Friend emote (Premium Pass only)

Tier 80: Ana's A-7000 Wargod skin – third set of customizable options (Premium Pass only)

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Battle Pass Player Titles

Tier 85: Nulltrooper

Tier 95: Jumpjet

Tier 105: Slicer

Tier 115: Breacher

Tier 125: Subjugator

Tier 155: Vulture

Tier 175: Charger

Tier 200: Null Titan

That’s everything you need to know about all of the Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion Battle Pass rewards. For more helpful guides covering the new Invasion update, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty more topics to help you settle into the new Overwatch Season, such as our complete guide covering Illari, the new Support Hero.