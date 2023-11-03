Overwatch 2’s Newest Tank Hero, Mauga, Just Became Free For Everyone to Playtest

Every Overwatch fan has been highly anticipating the possible arrival of Mauga into the game ever since he was first revealed as part of Baptiste’s story in the Overwatch comics.

Fans have been holding out for this Talon heavy assault to be added to Overwatch ever since, and finally, as revealed at Blizzcon 2023, this has been made a reality.

Mauga is the next Tank set to join the Overwatch 2 roster in Season 8, staying true to his heavy assault Talon origins with his Ability Kit, which sounds like an absolute blast to play on paper. However, if you find yourself interested in this big bulky dude, you actually won’t have to wait very long to try him out at all! For the first time, Overwatch 2 has made Mauga available in-game for all players to try out between the dates of Nov. 3rd, 2023, and Nov. 5th, 2023.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

This is an awesome opportunity for any Overwatch player, as the fanbase has been hyping up Mauga’s reveal for months now, especially with the most recent map addition, Samoa, giving several large hints that he was the next Hero in line to be added to the game.

Come on now, look at those Chainguns; they look like they are going to be an absolute blast to play, making Overwatch matches even more chaotic than usual. On top of this, Mauga will very likely have some interesting voice lines, especially with his old buddy, Bap, and the other fellow members of Talon — Widowmaker, Sombra, Moira, Reaper, Doomfist, and Sigma.

What are we all waiting for? This limited-time opportunity is live as of now, so don’t waste your chance to jump into the game and get the hang of Mauga’s kit before his release. For more Overwatch content, don’t forget to browse the links below!