Overwatch 2 is ready to head into its next season, and with the massive changes we experienced during the last season, we’re all apprehensive about the direction Blizzard plans on taking this game. We’ve scrounged around all of the developer comments Blizzard has made and put together all the information we can about the Overwatch 2 Season 11 patch notes before their official release.

Overwatch 2 Season 11 officially releases on June 20, 2024, and is titled Overwatch 2 Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch. It brings with it a whole new story about an ultimate showdown between Ultrawatch and Mythic Calamity Empress Ashe. Ultrawatch gets its own lineup of Legendary skins while Mythic Calamity Empress Ashe is going to be a Mythic skin with tons of enhanced visuals. Besides the theme of the new season, here’s what we know about the Overwatch Season 11 patch notes.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 Season 11 Early Patch Notes

Heroes

Cassidy

Cassidy is receiving an upgrade to his magnetic grenade which changes it to function like his old flashbang and slow targets. No more homing in on targets around strange corners. Furthermore, the devs stated they would be making several QoL upgrades to Cassidy to make playing him a lot more intuitive.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Reaper

Reaper will mostly be seeing a major update to his Shadow Step, but the changes they have planned are apparently technically challenging. Furthermore, they’re adding some power to his kit so he can be relevant in non-tank-buster roles as well. Reaper mains are in for an exciting new update.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Symmetra

The last hero we have some official information on is Symmetra, who will be receiving some increased power to her primary fire so she can remain a relevant threat as a DPS character.

Maps

Season 11 brings with it a brand new Push map called Runapasi and it’s set in the Peruvian Andes where Illari is supposed to be from. The team at Blizzard said that “This map features tight streets and nods to the local culture, including the Inti Warrior Historical Museum and Monument,” and that the map will be available in both Quick Play and Competitive when Season 11 gets underway this week.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The Colosseo map received a major change as the glass barriers near the TS-1 Push bot’s starting point have been removed. The map also gets some other updates such as more space being added near the first checkpoint on each side of the map, making environmental kills much harder. A new health pack has been added and a new ramp leading to the balcony was also added. Lastly, we now have more cover near the final checkpoint.

Events

Here’s a quick summary of all the events to look forward to

Pink Mercy Skin: The Pink Mercy Skin will be released in a bundle on June 25th alongside the Rose Gold Mercy skin. This package comes with title cards and unique player icons as well. The proceeds for these bundles go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Creator Craft Mode : The Creator Craft arcade mode is coming on June 20 and brings with it a whole bunch of custom tweaks made to your favorite Heroes by notable community members. Some examples include reworks on Reaper’s shroud, Hanzo’s Shatter Arrow returning, and Orissa getting a new secondary to name a few.

: The Creator Craft arcade mode is coming on June 20 and brings with it a whole bunch of custom tweaks made to your favorite Heroes by notable community members. Some examples include reworks on Reaper’s shroud, Hanzo’s Shatter Arrow returning, and Orissa getting a new secondary to name a few. New Quick Play Mode Hacked : A brand new Quick Play mode where you can choose passives for your own characters and then get them class-specific upgrades as you make progress.

: A brand new Quick Play mode where you can choose passives for your own characters and then get them class-specific upgrades as you make progress. Hero Mastery Course: Kiriko and Soldier: 76 will get their Hero Mastery challenges during Overwatch 2 Season 11. Complete these Hero Mastery courses over the period of June 20 and July 9 and get up to 22,500 Battle Pass XP.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Transformers crossover : We don’t currently know the exact date for this event, but Overwatch 2 will have a crossover with Transformers during Season 11.

: We don’t currently know the exact date for this event, but Overwatch 2 will have a crossover with Transformers during Season 11. Aztec Sombra bundle : At the start of the Season, there will be a bunch of event challenges to complete, and once you’ve made enough progress you can unlock the Aztec Sombra bundle which contains an Epic skin, name card, and spray.

: At the start of the Season, there will be a bunch of event challenges to complete, and once you’ve made enough progress you can unlock the Aztec Sombra bundle which contains an Epic skin, name card, and spray. Summer Games 2024: The iconic Summer Games is making its return in Overwatch 2 Season 11. So, brush up on your Lucio skills and pull out your best skins.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Battle Pass

Calamity Empress Ashe is the Mythic skin for this Battle Pass and she gets a whole bunch of visual upgrades such as a summoning circle for B.O.B. and three stages of customization.

Mythic Weapon skins will be added during Overwatch 2 Season 11. Reinhardt is the first character to get a Mythic Weapon skin for his hammer called Bound Demon.

Ultrawatch Legendary skins will be added to the Battle Pass for Ultrawatch characters like Genji, Reaper, and Sojourn.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

We’re getting five more Lifeguard skins during the Season 11 Battle Pass including skins for Junkrat, Kiriko, Lifeweaver, and Roadhog.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Matchmaking Tweaks

Improved matchmaking timers for two-stack players who are queueing together.

Matchmaking rules for narrow groups with High MMR players have been updated and tweaked to give better match times.

It has been teased that they will be giving the matchmaker a significant overhaul in a future update, but details have not been shared yet.

That’s all we know about the early patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 11. Once we get the full patch notes, we’ll be sure to update and inform you, so check back soon. In the meantime, check out the Season 11 release time and how to fix the Lost Connection to Game Server error.

