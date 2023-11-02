How to Get Junkrat’s Fawksey James Skin in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has launched a crossover with Kpop group LE SSERAFIM, giving Sombra, Kiriko, Tracer, Brigitte and D.Va new Kpop-inspired cosmetics, complete with dance emotes in reference to the group’s latest single. However in addition to the girls, nobody could have seen Junkrat’s involvement with the event coming! If you’re wondering how to snag his new Fawksey James skin, we’ve got all the info you’ll need.

Unlocking Junkrat’s Fawksey James Skin in Overwatch 2

It seems in addition to some of the Overwatch girls receiving skins to form an in-game Kpop group, Junkrat has stepped into the role of the ultimate fanboy with his new Fawksey James skin. This cosmetic is free to earn during the LE SSERAFIM crossover event, which will run between Nov. 1, 2023, and will likely run for the remainder of Season 7, as no definitive end date has been revealed in the official patch notes.

To earn Junkrat’s Fawksey James skin, you will need to complete eight of the Concert Clash event challenges. After completing eight of the 10 available challenges, the cosmetic will automatically be unlocked and found in Junkrat’s Hero Gallery, where you can equip it as part of your loadout for the chaotic, explosive-wielding Junker.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

All Overwatch 2 Concert Clash Event Challenges:

Casual Fan – Complete 10 games. Wins grant double progress.

– Complete 10 games. Wins grant double progress. Dedicated Fan – Complete 20 games. Wins grant double progress. (Unlocks Pachimari Weapon Charm)

– Complete 20 games. Wins grant double progress. (Unlocks Pachimari Weapon Charm) Loyal Fan – Complete 30 games. Wins grant double progress.

– Complete 30 games. Wins grant double progress. Superfan – Complete 40 games. Wins grant double progress. (Unlocks Name Card)

– Complete 40 games. Wins grant double progress. (Unlocks Name Card) Ultimate Fan – Complete 50 games. Wins grant double progress.

– Complete 50 games. Wins grant double progress. Showstopper – Complete 60 games. Wins grant double progress. (Unlocks Junkrat Victory Pose)

– Complete 60 games. Wins grant double progress. (Unlocks Junkrat Victory Pose) Clash Master – Complete 3 games of Concert Clash. Wins grant double progress.

– Complete 3 games of Concert Clash. Wins grant double progress. Light Stick Fiend – As a team, eliminate Junkrat and turn in his Light Stick in Concert Clash.

– As a team, eliminate Junkrat and turn in his Light Stick in Concert Clash. Dream Team – As a team, score 500 points in Concert Clash. (Unlocks Player Title)

– As a team, score 500 points in Concert Clash. (Unlocks Player Title) General Admission – Eliminate 10 enemies who are carrying tickets in Concert Clash.

– Eliminate 10 enemies who are carrying tickets in Concert Clash. Variety Show Star – Complete 8 Concert Clash Challenges. (Unlocks Junkrat’s Fawksey James skin)

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Junkrat’s new Fawksey James skin in Overwatch 2. Now that you’re ready to take on the Concert Clash Challenges, why not check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite? We have a variety of different Overwatch 2 guides to assist your Quicky Play or Competitive endeavors and take down Null Sector, such as our complete guide explaining how to play Illari, the latest Support Hero to the roster.