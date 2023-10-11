All New Hero Skins in Overwatch 2 Season 7

Overwatch 2’s Season 7 has arrived, bringing back the Halloween Terror event in full swing. Aligned with the spooky seasonal theme, this Season’s Battle Pass rewards and cosmetics are full of Halloween-themed skins. Furthermore, Overwatch 2 has finally established another crossover event, this time with the Diablo franchise, to bring some dark and devilish cosmetics to our favorite Heroes.

If you’re curious about which cosmetics have dropped with Season 7’s release, then look no further. We’ve covered every new Hero skin below, so take a peek and then gather up your Coins and Credits for a ghoulish spending spree!

Doomfist – Cursed Warrior

Kicking off the list of spooky new cosmetics is Doomfist’s Epic Cursed Warrior skin. This one takes the fearsome talon leader and dresses him up in royal blacks and golds, complete with vivid red accents and a seriously intimidating gaze. Well, he certainly radiates cursed energy here, that’s for sure!

Cursed Warrior Doomfist not only looks like a fearsome warrior turned to the dark side but also somewhat like a necrotic corpse that comes alive after activating a dungeon trap! This clever blend of spooky, evil elements and luxurious colors suits the fearsome Talon leader more than I’d like to admit. Premium Battle Pass owners can pick this one up as the reward for reaching Tier 50.

Orisa – Rubber Ducky

C’mon now, who said Halloween had to revolve around only spooky cosmetics? Not Orisa! Everyone’s favorite warrior of Numbani has thrown aside any scary dress-up for a much more humorous and charming approach in her new Legendary Rubber Ducky skin.

Not only is this one vibrant, eye-catching, and cute, but it also plays a little ‘quack’ sound effect when you stun an enemy with her Javelin. Isn’t that just hilarious, adorable, and terrifying all in one? This (big) little ducky arrives in rotation for purchase in the Overwatch Shop at some point this season, so keep your eyes peeled!

Ramattra – Diesel Baron

Suffer as I have! – but make it fancy. That’s my first thought upon seeing Ramattra here all dressed up in royal purple and gold, complete with a monocle. What are you going to do, Ram? Take my Monopoly money?

On a more serious note, there’s a lot to like about this new Diesel Baron Legendary skin. His nemesis form, in particular, leaves him looking even more like a terrifying robot monster than usual, complete with oil dripping from his Omnic limbs. Ramattra and the Ink Machine, perhaps? If you want to add this cosmetic to your Hero Gallery, it’s up for grabs as the Tier 60 Premium Battle Pass reward.

Ramattra – Summoner

Ram’s getting more love than others this season in the cosmetics department, and honestly? Fair enough. He’s the big bad, the spooky boss man of the game itself, if you will. Ramattra’s new Summoner Legendary skin is a recolored variant of his Necromancer skin, swapping out the black and green color palette for a much more bloody and intimidating wash of red. This one is set to make an appearance in the Overwatch Shop at some point during this season, so remember to check back after each shop rotation if you’re looking to add it to your collection.

Reinhardt – Imperius

The first of the lucky Overwatch Heroes to receive a Diablo-themed cosmetic is none other than Reinhardt, taking on the appearance of Imperius in his new Legendary skin. Honestly? How could they not? The big hulking metal man and his armor seem like the perfect contender for this character, and the shiny overload of gold just suits Reinhardt so well. The detail on this skin is very nice, and his little firey wings are a nice feature, too.

To anyone eager to claim this badass cosmetic, it’s unfortunately yet to make an appearance for purchase in the Overwatch Shop, so make sure to keep some coins aside for when it comes in rotation throughout Season 7.

Wrecking Ball – Azmodan

Here we have another Diablo skin, this time with Wrecking Ball taking on the appearance of Azmodan. Hammond is already enough of a little gremlin as it is, but if you’ve ever wanted him to go full demon mode, well, you got your wish! This evil little hamster is complete with a set of horns, glowing, infernal eyes, and hands-down one of the best Ball Mech designs out of all of his lifetime cosmetics thus far.

Also, Hammond’s nipple rings appear to have jiggle physics, as Twitter users were quick to point out. I’m not sure if I find this information horrifying or hilarious (perhaps both), but apparently, this is a selling point for some players, so I felt obligated to point it out. Unlike some of the other Diablo skins, this one is available in the Battle Pass, unlocking at Tier 20 for Premium Pass owners.

Ashe – Haunted Doll

Ashe’s cosmetics are rarely a letdown, especially when there are so many fun things they can do with BOB in her various concepts. Haunted Doll is no exception, giving the beloved Deadlock Gang leader a much spookier dress-up. Is anyone else getting slight Annabelle vibes? I mean seriously, I’m just waiting for her head to turn around 360 degrees and grin at me in true haunted, cursed, sinister doll nature.

Ashe aside, how can you not love BOB in this skin? He’s taken on the appearance of a creepy wind-up bear toy, and I love it. It honestly looks so satisfying watching the little wind-up key turning as BOB leaps into combat and stars firing away. If you want to grab this duo, then you’ll need to keep your eye on the Overwatch Shop, as they’re set to go up for purchase at some point during Season 7.

Bastion – Pumpkin

Bweep-Bwoop! Look out, Jack Skellington, a new potential pumpkin king has arrived! Bastion takes on a bright and vibrant orange coloration for the aesthetic of his new Epic cosmetic, Pumpkin. Sure, it’s not the most unique Halloween design concept in the world. Does that make it any less amazing? No. I just love the little jack-o-lantern faces, the shoulder candles, and best of all – Ganymede is a dark owl in this variant! I mean, c’mon, even his little hat is a pumpkin. I’m crying tears of joy. I don’t even play Bastion, yet I feel like I desperately need to add this one to my Hero Gallery.

If you’re anything like me and feel the overwhelming urge to purchase this one, you can grab it from the Season Seven Starter Pack, priced at around $10 USD. This will grant you the skin and 1000 Overwatch coins, which is enough to buy the Premium Battle Pass, so this is not a bad deal at all.

Echo – Victorian Doll

Honestly, I didn’t expect to like this cosmetic as much as I do. It’s just so different from any of Echo’s other skins, while still keeping a nice spooky, Halloween vibe. Plus, this is the only cosmetic to finally give Echo some hair and get her all dolled up (literally) – you go, girl!

Much like BOB in Ashe’s Haunted Doll skin, Echo here has a wind-up key that turns between her shoulder blades, which is a fun little feature. I also really admire how they’ve worked in her wings to become part of the ribbon design on the back of her clothing, it just makes the concept that much more satisfying. If you’re a big fan of Victorian Doll Echo, then you can grab it as the Premium reward for reaching Tier 40 of the Battle Pass.

Genji – Volcanic

Genji stumbles into the Halloween Terror event with a new Legendary cosmetic, Volcanic. This skin takes his previous Ice Wraith skin and recolors the concept in a boiling-hot red, complete with shiny metallic accents. And of course, the frosty misty of Ice Wraith has been replaced with a firey inferno. Honestly, I don’t think I can ever complain about skins like this. I always really enjoy having multiple customization options for different concepts, and the fire vs. ice is always a fun combination.

Besides, this is carrying slight ‘ninja of the underworld’ vibes, so it even looks right at home alongside the other Halloween skins. If you’re looking to nab this one for your collection Genji’s Volcanic cosmetic will be available for purchase in the Overwatch Shop at some point during Season 7.

Hanzo – Onryo

The lucky recipient of the Mythic skin for Season 7 is Hanzo, who gains the new Onryo cosmetic. This skin reimagines the elder Shimada brother with a ghostly dragon vibe, giving off a ghoulish glow in the dark. Hanzo’s dragons are revamped into spooky skeletons, and his tattoos give off a much more unique pattern to help him stand well apart from his regular design. There are three different color palette options and two Bow customization options for this Mythic, allowing you to customize him as you’d like.

I adore this skin and how they managed to pull off a ghostly appearance while also keeping the essence of Hanzo and his connection to dragons. My only disappointment is that compared to previous Mythics, this skin has the least amount of customization options by far. Regardless, I’m very much looking forward to grinding out the Premium Battle Pass and picking this one up as the final reward at Tier 80.

Pharah – Inarius

Pharah is yet another lucky contender to receive one of the few Diablo-themed skins, taking on the appearance of Inarius. I must admit, I was slightly disappointed to see this concept go to Pharah, as she already has more than one faceless/headless cosmetic. On one hand, I would have liked to see it go to another flier or hero with vertical movement, such as Illari, or even Mercy, considering Inari is described as a ‘rogue angel’, and Mecy has several angelic qualities.

However, on the other hand, there’s no denying that this cosmetic is badass, and in my opinion, pulled off with success. The only drawback with this one is that if you want to purchase this skin, you’ll be forced to fork out quite a bit more cash than the average cosmetic. Pharah’s Inarius Legendary skin is available alongside Moira’s Lilith skin, 20 Battle Pass Tier skips, and 2000 Overwatch Coins through the purchase of the Season Seven Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, priced at around $38 USD.

Sojourn – Water Warrior

Sojourn lovers rejoice! Many of you have been complaining about a lack of heavily detailed cosmetics for everyone’s favorite Canadian ex-Overwatch commander. Thankfully, Season 7 has spoiled her with one hell of a skin design in the form of the Legendary Water Warrior Overwatch League skin. Sojo looks incredible here, repping a cold, undead-like blue skin hue that can rival even Widowmaker. This is complete with bright purple and blue accents, and pale clothing with a scaled texture.

She even has little fins, long flowy accessories, and little bubbles that float around her ankles, making this cosmetic that much more lively. To grab this skin, you’ll need to spend 3,200 Overwatch Coins on the OWWC Crowdfunding Mega Bundle in the Overwatch Shop. This will grant you Sojourn’s Water Warrior skin, Lucio’s Boleiro skin, and several additional Titles, Weapon Charms, Sprays, and Victory Poses.

Soldier: 76 – Crimson Clown

Uh-oh, looks like Roadhog is no longer the only fellow with a creepy clown skin capable of giving Pennywise a run for his money! Soldier’s new Crimson Clown skin is absolutely killing it, and definitely one of the most ‘horror’ cosmetics of this Season, diving into the spooky and unsettling evil clown territory. I’m almost terrified that he’s going to activate his Tactical Visor and shout ‘You’ll float too!’.

Furthermore, this is a great addition to the game because there are now several clown skins floating around for various heroes, which can make for a fun dress-up when playing with a full stack of friends. This amazing cosmetic is up for grabs from the Battle Pass, unlocking at Tier 70 for both free and Premium pass owners.

Sombra – Gilded Hunter

Boy, oh boy. This one is my Season 7 highlight, and I may be a bit biased, but there’s nothing negative to say here. Ever since I started playing Overwatch, Sombra has been one of my main Heroes, so naturally, I was extremely gutted when I found out I’d never be able to get my hands on her Demon Hunter skin. This is hands-down one of the best skins in the entire game, complete with a unique EMP voice line that just makes Sombra ten times more badass. Every Sombra player either longs to have this skin or takes great pride in showing it off, trust me.

It seems the Overwatch gods have answered our hopes and dreams here, though. Sombra’s new Gilded Hunter Legendary cosmetic is a recolor of the extremely beloved and rare Demon Hunter skin. Yes, it’s the exact same, just slightly different colors. Yes, it has the badass EMP voice line in question. And yes, I did purchase it before I could even blink. This one is a huge steal, as it’s available for Overwatch Credits rather than coins, and you get enough to buy it by simply logging in during the Halloween Terror event. Make sure you grab it while you can!

Widowmaker – Ghostly Bride

This is yet another Season 7 cosmetic that has completely blown me away. Widowmaker’s Ghostly Bride skin is a gorgeous design concept, packed full of intricate details to admire. From the soft patterns and textures on her dress to the small roses and flower petals scattered throughout her hair and outfit, this cosmetic is killing it.

Even the gun design is packed full of detail, with features such as a skeleton hand wrapped around and tied into the gun as a functioning asset, a silhouette of Ghostly Bride Widowmaker on each side, and more tiny little flowers to complete decorations. This amazing Legendary cosmetic is available through the Season 7 Battle Pass, where it can be automatically unlocked at level 1 by purchasing the Premium Pass.

Illari – Nightraven

Illari has been my favorite angsty loner ever since her release last Season, so I’m beyond excited to see her get some more love with new cosmetics. Personally, I adore this new Legendary Nightraven concept, as it takes her role as an Inti Warrior wielding the power of the sun and completely flips this with a moon-themed skin.

Besides, I must admit that these cooler purple and blue hues are a much better fit for her turbulent personality. On top of this, this skin would be a perfect match with the moon variant of Kiriko’s Amaterasu skin, so if you’re part of a Support duo who loves to coordinate your skin choices, you’ve got a new one to try! Illari’s Nightraven skin is obtainable as a reward by purchasing the Premium Battle Pass, which it will unlock alongside Ghostly Bride Widowmaker at level 1.

Illari – Nightfall

Again Blizzard is showing the Illari love and I’m absolutely here for it. Also, is this skin not absolutely to die for? I’ve always referred to Illari as being a bit of an emo kid at heart, and it seems she can now show it on the outside too, through this new Epic Nightfall cosmetic.

Again, there’s also the perfect opportunity to coordinate cosmetics with your friends, as there are a few that carry punkish and rocker vibes. Junker Queen’s Black Metal and Punker Queen, Kiriko’s Visual Kei, Tracer’s Ultraviolet, and Sombra’s Los Muertos skins are just a few that come to mind. Nightfall Illari is set to show up in rotation in the Overwatch Shop at some point this season, so be sure to keep some Overwatch Coins aside if you plan on picking it up.

Lifeweaver – Ghostbloom

I’m not always a massive fan of muted, swampy colors such as these dull grays and greens, but I’ve got to admit, I find this Lifeweaver cosmetic highly amusing. After all, he’s all about blooming fresh life into the world, and this Ghostbloom skin makes his ‘fresh’ life look, well, more dead and wilted than anything else.

Lifeweaver is such a bright, charismatic, and lovable guy, and this often carries over in his skins. For this reason, I probably can’t see myself using this in-game much, if at all. However, I do enjoy the concept and I’ll gladly add it to my Hero Gallery as part of the Battle Pass. To grab this ghostly Support skin for yourself, you’ll need to reach Tier 30 of the Premium Battle pass, and it will automatically unlock as a reward.

Lucio – Victorian Ghost

It’s been a couple of Seasons since Lucio has received a Battle Pass skin, so I’m more than happy to see him receive the new Victorian Ghost Epic. Though I’ve got to admit, I did chuckle at the idea of Lucio being a ghost, mostly because he’s just so friendly and optimistic, I can’t ever imagine him being that spooky. If anything, I’d like to imagine he’s got Casper vibes.

I quite like the little details on this skin, such as the black stitching on his white outfit, and the blank, empty, soulless eyes. This one can be picked up pretty easily too, as all you need to do is reach Tier 10 of the Premium or Free Battlepass, where it will automatically unlock as a reward.

Mercy – Zombie Doctor

Mercy’s new Zombie Doctor Epic is a brilliant addition to Season 7’s Halloween Terror theme. I love seeing this darker, more unnerving, and creepy approach to the beloved, kind-hearted healer. At first glance, this design concept even subtly reminds me of the nurses from Silent Hill, which makes me love it that much more – because they will forever remain in my head as some of the most anxiety-inducing horror specimens.

Mercy always says ‘Heroes never die’ – and looking at her in this state, it seems her words may ring true. Perhaps Heroes never truly die. If you want to add this creepy Mercy variant to your collection, you’ll need to keep an eye on the Overwatch Shop with each rotation this season, as Zombie Doctor is set to pop up at some point.

Moira – Lilith

This is the final Diablo crossover skin, reimagining Moira as Lilith, the main villain of Diablo 4. This is the skin that many players have been looking forward to claiming because it fits Moira’s slightly cold, antagonistic, and sadistic personality rather fittingly. Besides, look at how good Moira looks in the dark black and gold robes – there’s no denying this skin will grab the attention of any Diablo fan. The only catch is that it’s a little pricey in comparison to other Season 7 cosmetics.

Moira’s Lilith Legendary skin is available alongside Pharah’s Inarius skin, 2000 Overwatch Coins, and 20 Battle Pass Tier skips, which can be obtained through purchase of the Season Seven Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, priced at around $38 USD.

Zenyatta – Bathmaster

Last but certainly not least is Zenyatta’s new Bathmaster Epic skin. Much like Orisa’s Ruber Ducky, there’s nothing really all that frightening or spooky about this cosmetic, but I’m down for the idea of matching duck skins. I mean, those are hands-down my favorite variations of Zen’s orbs that I’ve seen, and his shower cap is straight-up hilarious.

Best of all, these little rubber ducky orbs make squeaky noises during certain emotes and when using his right-click attack. This brought me unexpected, immense joy. I can’t even be mad at the Omnic for favoring bathtime over Halloween, it’s just too good. Bathmaster Zen is set to make an appearance in the Overwatch Shop at some point throughout season 7, so keep your eyes peeled and your rubber duckies ready.