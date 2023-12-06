All New Hero Skins in Overwatch 2 Season 8

Overwatch 2 has bid farewell to 2023’s Halloween Season 7 and moved on to Season 8, containing a brand new Battle Pass. Season 8 features a Beast Hunter theme, as well as a few festive Christmas skins to celebrate the Holidays, dressing up all our favorite characters in brand-new costumes. For a rundown of every new cosmetic this season and where they can be obtained in-game, follow along below.

Doomfist – Funky

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Looks like Baptiste is no longer the only funky guy in town! Doomfist arrives this Season 8 with a bright ‘Funky’ skin to match, dressing the Talon leader up in vibrant oranges and fresh white shoes. Yes, this seems very out of character for him, but that’s also what makes it so fun and lovable. Doom’s Funky skin will be available within the Overwatch 2 Shop at some point during Season 8, so if this is one you want to snag, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for when it’s in rotation.

Junker Queen – Huntress

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Junker Queen makes another new appearance with the Huntress skin, available in the Premium Battle Pass for players who reach Tier 20. This skin is one of the main features of the Beast Hunter theme, dressing the beloved Junker Town leader up in bone-plated armor and adding a few more scars onto her body – which is more than understandable considering her tough personality and aggressive playstyle. This skin is completed with orange accents, including a bright mohawk ponytail which rounds out the design and brings everything together quite nicely.

Mauga – Magma

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Mauga is the latest Tank to join the roster this Season 8, and he arrives with two brand new skins to snag. The first of these cosmetics is his Magma skin, a Legendary cosmetic that can be obtained by purchasing it for 1,900 Overwatch Coins in the store, or through the purchase of Season 8’s Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle for about $40 USD. If players grab the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, they’ll also receive the Premium Battle Pass, 20 free Tier skips, 2000 Overwatch Coins, Widowmaker’s Wild Tracker skin, and Moira’s Magma skin.

Mauga – Bonesplinter

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The second of Mauga’s debut cosmetics is Bonesplinter, a Legendary cosmetic that can be obtained through the Battle Pass by reaching Tier 60 for Premium Pass holders. This concept takes Mauga and throws him right into the seasonal-themed mix with the others, joining the Beast Hunter theme with warrior-like armor in whites and browns with some eye-catching red, green, and blue accents. This certainly isn’t a disappointment as far as first cosmetics go, that’s for sure.

Orisa – Grand Beast

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Claiming Season 8’s Mythic skin is Numbani’s fiercest Omnic warrior, Orisa. This time the Mythic follows the Beast Hunter theme, turning our robo friend into some strange war beast design. While the concept for this one is pretty cool, it’s unfortunately pretty disappointing, as far as Mythic goes. This sadly boils down to the customization options, with only six in total – four of which are color schemes, and two being Orisa’s guns. Compared to other Mythics, it falls flat. It would have been so much more satisfying to have been able to customize Orisa’s head/helmet and/or armor design, too.

Reinhardt – Heaven’s Devil

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Hammer Down! Our beloved hammer man Tank receives another skin this Season 8, bringing Reinhardt’s Heaven’s Devil cosmetic to the game. This concept appears to be based on StarCraft, another game owned and developed by Blizzard Entertainment. With the appearance of Diablo skins last season, it’s not that surprising to see Blizz doing crossovers between their other titles.

This isn’t even the first StarCraft skin, as I’m sure some gamers will remember the now mega-rare Kerrigan Widowmaker released back in Overwatch 1. For players looking to pick this blue suit of armor up for Rein, they’ll need to keep an eye on the Overwatch Shop, where it is set to be in rotation at some point during the season.

Roadhog – Polar Hog

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Uh-oh, looks like the recently-reworked Hog is feeling a little chilly, as his new Polar Hog skin has him all bundled up. This cosmetic may look like part Big Bad Wolf and part Abominable Snowman, but I seriously love it. It’s a nice change to see his iconic gas mask thrown to the side in place for a stitched-up mouth and sunnies – plus this certainly fits into the Beast Hunter theme for Season 8. The only question is, will you be hunting Hog? Or is he going to be hunting you with that big ol’ Hook of his? Probably the latter.

Sigma – Plunderer

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

It seems there are a lot of recolors of older skins making an appearance this Season 8, bringing a different take on some of these previous cosmetics. Sigma is one of the heroes to receive one of these skins, with his Plunderer cosmetic being a recolor of his Flying Dutchman concept. Welp, he certainly lost the glowy green skin hue and took on a gold, brown, and blue color palette, so I truthfully do feel this is a welcome addition to the pile of pirate-themed cosmetics for various Heroes in the game.

Call it an unpopular opinion, but I always genuinely enjoy seeing how the recolors can be used to establish new cosmetics. After all, there have been numerous times when I’ve thought a concept was cool but just struggled to vibe with the color palette. At least this way we all get more options to run with, right?

Winston – Ugly Sweater

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

WINTON. Winton in a Christmas sweater. An ugly one. Need I say more? This is automatically an S-Tier skin. Winston looks to be embracing the holidays in full and getting his festive cheer on this Season 8 with his new Epic cosmetic. I mean, even the little Christmas lights on his knuckles light up and flash; is this not the best thing in the world? And let’s be real, if any member of Overwatch was going to wear an ugly Christmas sweater, it would 100% be Winnie. If you want to snag this one, it will be hitting the Overwatch Shop at some point this season. Christmas monke for the win!

Wrecking Ball – Critter Egg

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

I don’t know how Blizz keeps coming up with absolutely bizarre and hilarious themes for Wrecking Ball, but as a fellow Hammond main, I’m all for it. He’s had silly little bee, alien, crab, and candy store themes since the launch of OW2, and now there’s a funny egg to add to the mix.

I mean, just look at the little guy; not only does his Mech have creature egg-like spot decals, but he also has a little eggshell hat on his head, tying everything together. There is simply no other word for Hammond’s Critter Egg skin than amazing. Besides, it’s free for all players to pick up at Tier 10 of the Battle Pass, so that’s a win.

Zarya – Frozen

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Zarya gains a new Epic for the holiday season too with the addition of her Frozen cosmetic, which will be available to purchase from the Overwatch store at some point during Season 8. There isn’t too much to say about this one, as it’s pretty much exactly as you’d expect from the title – cool, frosty shades of blue and white, plus a fluffy warm hat to make up for the lack of long sleeves, I guess? As far as cosmetics for this season, this one seems a little lackluster. Poor Zarya.

Ashe – Storm Rider

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

This one irks me just a little bit because only a few months ago I spent some cold hard cash on the original from which Storm Rider is recolored from. I’m all for recolors, but I wish Blizz would wait a certain time before rehashing some of their most recent best-sellers; now my Raijin Ashe just doesn’t feel as special as it previously did.

However, I do like that this skin gives Ashe a drow-like appearance with the gray-purple skin tone, almost as if she’s just stepped right out of Baldur’s Gate 3. Despite this, I’ve gotta admit that it just doesn’t compare with the original Raijin, which is why I won’t be dropping more cash on this variant when it shows up in the Overwatch Store at some point this Season 8.

Hanzo – Great Tengu

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Hanzo is another Hero who claims a recolored skin in Season 8, with his Great Tengu being a recreation of his original Dai-Tengu cosmetic. However, unlike the other holiday or Beast Hunter-themed skins, this one feels extremely out of place. Don’t get me wrong, while I’m not a fan of this design in general, I do much prefer the white and purple color palette in comparison to the previous red and black. However, I just can’t help but wonder – is this a forgotten skin from last season’s Halloween theme?

Junkrat – Sawtooth Trapper

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Junkrat’s new Sawtooth Trapper skin is an Epic cosmetic that is available for players who have the Premium Battle Pass, where it can be unlocked at Tier 50. Unfortunately, this skin concept also appears to be derived from the original Aviator cosmetic, which was a skin that players considered to be quite lackluster to begin with. On the bright side, Junk’s Sawtooth Trapper skin is a step up from Aviator, with a bit more in terms of clothing pattern and hairstyle, which features a funny ponytail. Plus, I do like the silly little trap on his head.

Mei – Cartographer

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Mei gains a new Epic cosmetic with the inclusion of her new Cartographer skin, which will make an appearance in the Overwatch Shop at some point during Season 8. If players are wanting to nab this one for their collection, they’ll need to keep a close eye on shop rotations.

This one feels somewhat familiar, so I wouldn’t be surprised if is also recolored from a previous cosmetic or looks somewhat similar to something that has been released for her in the past. However, the bright yellows, oranges, and earthy greens are not a palette that we see this frosty friend in very often, so it’s nice for a change.

Pharah – Nutcracker

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

You guessed it – Pharah also joins the recolor gang with her new Nutcracker Legendary skin, which is a recolor from her Halloween-themed Enchanted Armor skin. This one wraps Pharah’s usually blue and yellow painted armor up in festive reds, golds, whites, and greens to celebrate the holiday season in style – though I’m unsure why Pharah is headless here, or why this is a ‘Nutcracker’ themed skin. I mean, Zenyatta’s Nutcracker skin is much more on point. Right? Please tell me I’m not going crazy.

Reaper – Hazmat

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Who would have ever thought that we’d see Overwatch 2’s resident edgelord in such bright yellow colors from head to toe? Well, I suppose the only exception is that it’s a hazmat suit, so technically it does still very much suit Reaper’s edgy aesthetic. I love this skin, but I do have one thing to say – Roadhog is calling, he wants his gas mask back.

Sorry, Reaper, whenever I see a gas mask on a character that isn’t Hog, I can’t help but wonder if they’ve stolen it from him, or perhaps if they’re just mega Roadhog fans; I know the big fella doesn’t own the accessory, but it’s just so iconic to his character.

Again, theme-wise, I’m also not too sure how this one fits into the Season, and think it would have been better suited to Season 7. However, this is a very satisfying cosmetic with some fun little details, such as the broken tube on his back that is expelling gas and the neon green accent that adds to the ‘toxic’ visuals. Players can snag this one from Tier 30 of the Premium Battle Pass, so it’s pretty easy to obtain for those who have made this purchase.

Sojourn – Formalwear

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

I’m not sure where the need to add formalwear skins to characters in this game came from, but I suppose any additional cosmetic is a win for Sojourn. Some players may enjoy this concept, but I just can’t seem to get behind it. Sojourn has such tough, badass energy that I struggle to get behind the idea of her getting all fancy. Who has time for formal events when the world is being overrun by Omnics? Sojourn does, apparently. To pick this one up, players will need to keep an eye on the Overwatch Store, where it will appear during rotation sometime this season.

Symmetra – Sin’dorei

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

of, I would not be happy if I was one of the Blizzcon 2019 participants who obtained the now very rare and expensive (through account resale) Tyrande skin for Symmetra, based on the World of Warcraft character. This was a one-time Blizzcon exclusive skin, hence the rarity and value here in 2023. Unfortunately, for some reason, this skin has been chosen for a Christmas recolor.

I don’t mind the recolor design, I actually think it’s one of the best ones revealed for Season 8. What does feel strange to me is the fact that they’d pick a skin supposed to resemble a World of Warcraft character for their recolor. I suppose the ears are pointed, and therefore look rather elf-ish? But again, this one was a rather odd surprise, and I wouldn’t be too shocked if owners who scrambled to obtain the original cosmetic feel like they’ve been punched in the gut here.

Tracer – Formalwear

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Again with the formalwear?! Aren’t Overwatch Heroes supposed to be saving the world from impending doom – especially in Overwatch 2? Sorry, citizens, Tracer can’t come to the phone and answer your call for help right now, she’s too busy fine-dining with her good buddy Sojourn.

I mean, seriously; I get what they’re going for with these concepts, but they just feel so out of place, both in this season and in the general lore/story of Overwatch 2. If for any reason this one takes your fancy, it will be up for grabs in the Overwatch store at some point, I’m guessing probably in a bundle with Sojo, too.

Widowmaker – Wild Tracker

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

I’ve seen some divided opinions over this one, but I think Widowmaker is a lucky recipient of another really well-designed skin with her most recent Wild Tracker cosmetic. This one fits both Widow’s personality and the general Beast Hunter theme of Season 8 perfectly, and has so many little details to admire. This one can currently be purchased from Widow’s Hero Gallery for 1900 Overwatch Coins, or through the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, where you will also receive the Premium Battle Pass, 20 free Tier skips, 2000 Overwatch Coins, Mauga’s Magma skin, and Moira’s Magma skin.

Ana – Nightwalker

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

This is one of my favorite skins this season, seeming to be designed as an amalgamation of some of Ana’s most popular skins. The face looks like it could be from her younger cosmetics (Captain Amari/Horus), while the cape/coat I recognize from her various Owl skins. I love the contrast of the deep blues and purples with the eye-catching orange on the inside of her coat, too. All around, the perfect skin to add to any Ana lover’s collection, and easily obtainable as an automatic unlock (Tier 1) upon purchasing the Premium Battle Pass.

Ana – Blackbird

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Ahoy matey! That’s right, Ana’s iconic Corsair skin has received a recolor in dark purples and blues – apparently, Blizzard was feeling that palette for her this season. Again, it seems there are a few random skin recolors spread out between the Christmas and Beast Hunter themes, but that adds a bit of fun, I suppose. For anyone looking to pick up an alternate pirate sniper healer and her red little parrot friend, this cosmetic will come into rotation within the Overwatch Store at some point this season, so keep your eyes peeled.

Kiriko – Festive

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

C’mon man! It’s the Raijin Ashe situation again – I purchased this skin with real money not too long ago only for it to receive a quick Christmas recolor for the holiday season. Please, Blizzard, I beg; no more, or I cry. They’re just lucky that I play a lot of Kiriko…and that I do enjoy this recolor quite a bit – at least that gives some sort of metaphorical bandaid to the pain I feel at the situation.

I mean, this was her Time Keeper skin, why does she need a clock on her belt for the holidays? It doesn’t make too much sense. Maybe she just really likes Christmas and wants to count down the days, I guess?

Lucio – Grafiteiro

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Again, with the gas masks! Did Lucio nab one from Roadhog’s stash too? Gas mask jokes aside, I honestly can’t quite tell if I love or hate this skin. I love the concept, and the victory pose that goes with it is sick. However, there’s something about the execution that just doesn’t quite feel like Lucio. Somehow, it looks a little bit, dare I say...goofy?. Yet, that also makes me kinda love this whole cosmetic, too.

I don’t know, I’ll probably end up wearing it because the idea of 1v1 fighting a Hog in a battle of Boops and Hooks with this outfit makes me laugh. Premium Battle Pass owners will unlock this oddity at Tier 40 to add to their collection.

Mercy – Jingle Belle

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

I can hear the Mercy mafia’s squeals of joy through my headset as I type this. Finally, Mercy fans have received a reindeer-themed Christmas cosmetic for Overwatch’s favorite Doctor, based on the outfit in an official holiday artwork from years ago. This is probably the best Christmas skin available for the season, so if you’re looking to add it to your collection, you’ll once again need to follow the Overwatch Shop and pay attention to rotation, as it will show up as available for purchase at some point during Season 8.

Moira – Magma

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

I’m not sure what it is about this skin, but I just can’t enjoy the design for Moira’s Magma cosmetic. Unfortunately, it’s down at the bottom of the heap with the formalwear skins for me, which is disappointing, considering it’s bundled in with the Widowmaker and Mauga skins as part of the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle – it just falls flat in comparison to those two. Although, if you have a duo buddy who also makes this purchase, you can at least match themes with Moira and Mauga in the game.

Zenyatta – Beast Whisperer

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

I enjoy Zen’s new Beast Whisperer skin a lot, especially how it portrays the Beast Hunt theme for Season 8. This cosmetic is available for players who have purchased the Premium Battle Pass, where it can be unlocked upon reaching Tier 70.

I enjoy the visuals created by the white color palette of this skin, and how it makes Zen’s metallic Omnic body look as if it’s crafted from bone instead. Plus, do I want my Zenyatta to be wearing a little skull mask on his forehead as I snap kick the heck out of people into the abyss? Um, abso-freaking-lutely.