How Tall is Sigma in Overwatch 2? Answered

Overwatch 2 is full of characters that come in all sorts of different shapes and sizes. Among them, several remarkably tall characters in the game have completely shocked the community with their heights. Sigma appears to fit into this crew, as one of the tallest characters in-game, compared to the models of other Heroes. We have all the information you’ll need if you’re wondering just how towering this poor scatterbrained gravity specialist is. Here’s everything you need to know about how tall Sigma is in Overwatch 2.

What is Sigma’s Height in Overwatch 2? Explained

Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed by the developers regarding Sigma’s height, which leaves it all up to estimation. However, there are several pointers that we can use to take an educated guess at where he falls into the Overwatch 2 height chart.

Despite his real height being a mystery, Sigma is much taller than most of the characters in the Overwatch 2 roster. However, he does float above the ground, so that’s important to remember too. The best comparison that can be made is next to fellow tank Hero Reinhardt, who has a confirmed height of 7’4″ on his official character sheet.

When floating, Sigma is taller than Reinhardt, and this can be seen in-game. Because of this, a lot of fans have estimated Sigma may be around 8’0″ tall, which would be very intimidating if he wasn’t one of the much lesser-evils in the game.

Reinhardt also wears a very hefty suit of armor, so it’s pretty hard to know for sure that Sigma would be the tallest character in the game if he wasn’t floating and Rein wasn’t wearing his armor. However, when Sigma was first released, Overwatch dev Jeff Kaplan referred to him as the tallest hero, making a few jokes about his height and him just barely being able to fit through all the doorways while on stream with former pro player, Seagull.

While there’s no way to know for sure, I’m sure Sigma mains will all know in their hearts that he’s the tallest character in Overwatch 2. Or at least, we can all pretend that he is and keep grinding away for his new Season 4 Mythic skin until proven otherwise.

