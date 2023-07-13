10 Rarest Overwatch 2 Skins Players Would Join Talon & Kill For

Overwatch 2 has a wide variety of different Hero skin cosmetics to collect, with every character having their own set of various themes and outfits to unlock or purchase as you play the game. However, some of these hero skins have only been available for a limited time or have since skyrocketed in value, making them some of the most exclusive items in Overwatch 2 that players would do anything to get their hands on.

In no particular order, we’ve rounded up 10 of the rarest skins in Overwatch 2, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for any hidden gems you may have stored in your Hero Gallery.

Atlantic Tracer

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Tracer’s Atlantic skin was available in celebration of the 2018 Overwatch All-Stars games alongside Pacific Genji. To originally earn this cosmetic, players had to earn or purchase enough Overwatch League Tokens between Aug 17, 2018, and Aug 27, 2018, giving a very short period of time for players to make the decision. Tracer’s Atlantic skin was initially priced in the store at 300 Overwatch League Tokens before dropping to 200 League Tokens, equaling a rough cost of $20 USD.

Because of this price point and the short window of time in which the skin was available, Atlantic Tracer lives on in Overwatch 2 as one of the rarest skins in the game. This is in contrast to all of the other Atlantic and Pacific skins, as they have since briefly returned to the Overwatch 2 Shop for a short rotation since launch, leaving Atlantic Tracer as the only skin from the bunch that is yet to make a comeback. Tracer’s Atlantic skin has also since seen an increase in value, with some players selling off accounts equipped with the skin for prices starting at $80 USD.

Demon Hunter Sombra

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Sombra’s Demon Hunter skin, inspired by the Diablo 3 Class, was initially released as a bonus item upon purchase of a BlizzCon Virtual ticket in 2018. However, it was also re-released a year later as a free-to-earn skin through winning games during the 2019 Halloween Terror event. Despite coming back for a second time, many players who were unable to attend either event or started playing Overwatch later have never had the chance to pick up this skin, still making it surprisingly rare to come by in-game.

There’s no doubt Demon Hunter is one of Sombra’s best cosmetics; it’s even complete with a unique Ultimate voice line. For this reason, the skin has continued to be highly sought after by fans of the Talon hacker, with people willingly paying upwards of $80 USD for a chance to get their hands on this collectible.

Kerrigan Widowmaker

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Widowmaker’s Kerrigan skin, based on the StarCraft character Sarah Kerrigan, was a reward given out in celebration of the 20th Anniversary celebration of StarCraft. This skin was automatically obtained by any player who logged into the Overwatch game during March 6th, 2018, and April 3, 2018, while the StarCraft Anniversary event was live.

While the skin itself wasn’t exactly difficult to acquire, this is the one and only time it has been available for players to claim. With the skin only being available for one month six years ago, a huge chunk of the playerbase is missing this skin from their collection, making it very rare in Overwatch 2. For this reason, Kerrigan Widowmaker is also very popular among mains of the Talon sniper or collectors, as accounts with the skin have been sold for prices starting at $45 USD.

Pink Mercy

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy’s Pink Skin was released during a one-time Breast Cancer Research Foundation event fundraiser. By donating at least $15 USD or higher between the dates of May 8, 2019, and May 21, 2018, players could obtain this skin for themselves, giving just 13 days for eager Mercy mains to get their hands on the cosmetic.

This skin has been largely prized by Mercy fans around the world, earning a strong demand for the skin to return from those who missed out. Unfortunately, no such luck has occurred, leaving Mercy’s Pink skin as one of the most rare and valuable skins in the game. There have even been several instances of those looking to purchase accounts with the skin unlocked for anywhere well into and upwards of the $1000 USD mark, especially if the account comes bundled with other cosmetics of value.

BlizzCon Bastion

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Bastion’s BlizzCon skin was available to anyone who purchased a BlizzCon Virtual Ticket in 2016. This skin takes everyone’s favorite friendly omnic and changes his colors from the usual yellow and greens to a silver and blue palette, complete with small BlizzCon decals.

Despite the skin being nothing flashy on the surface, Bastion’s BlizzCon cosmetic has never been available again, making it one of the earliest Legacy items and rarest cosmetics to own in-game. With the value of the BlizzCon 2016 Virtual Ticket redeemable goodies skyrocketing in the years since its release, Bastion’s BlizzCon skin can be found selling in leftover bundles for around one thousand dollars.

BlizzCon Winston

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Much like BlizzCon Bastion, Winston’s BlizzCon skin was available to individuals who purchased a Virtual Ticket for the BlizzCon event in 2017. This cosmetic changes Winston’s white jumpsuit for a classic Blizzard-inspired blue, complete with black and silver armor trim and the BlizzCon logo on his chest plate.

While this skin came out a year after the Bastion BlizzCon cosmetic when many more players joined the game, it’s still an extremely rare sight to stumble across now in Overwatch 2. Because of this rarity, sales of the skin via codes for the 2017 BlizzCon Virtual Ticket item bundle have jumped up in price to average around $250 USD.

Noire Widowmaker

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Widowmaker’s Noire skin was one of the first unlockable cosmetics available for the original Overwatch game, obtainable to any player who pre-ordered the game in the form of a bonus code that could be redeemed in-game.

Technically, this skin can still be acquired, but only if you’re able to get your hands on an unused original pre-order bonus code, making it an extremely valuable possession to have in your Hero Gallery. As of Overwatch 2, players will have to spend up to $350 USD just to get their hands on the skin for themselves.

Illidan Genji & Tyrande Symmetra

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Genji’s Illidan skin and Symmetra’s matching Tyrande outfit are two cosmetics based on the appearances of the World of Warcraft characters of the same name. These two skins were available as a reward for attending BlizzCon in 2019, or purchasing a BlizzCon Virtual Ticket for that year’s event.

Neither of these skins have since returned to the game, meaning players are very unlikely to have another chance to secure these WoW-inspired outfits for the beloved cyborg ninja and Vishkar Corporation rep. Much like other Virtual Ticket cosmetics, there are still some scarce copies floating around for sale, meaning the skins are still somewhat obtainable… they’ll just cost you around $1000 USD to get your hands on them.

Raynhardt Reinhardt

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Reinhardt is one of Overwatch’s most beloved characters, so there’s no surprise that the hammer-wielding Tank hero has received a few notable cosmetics over the years. Reinhardt’s Raynhardt skin is a concept that reimagines the hulking metal man in an outfit inspired by Jim Raynor, a character from Blizzard’s StarCraft game.

This makes Reinhardt’s Raynheart skin among the rarest hero skins in the game, only available to those who purchased a BlizzCon ticket or either the Heroic Pack or Epic Pack from the Blizzard Store while the event was live. Because this skin was part of these one-time bundle offers, Raynhardt remains one of the rarer items to own in Overwatch 2.

Gray & White Overwatch League Genji

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Genji’s Gray and White Overwatch 1 League Skins (not to be confused with the free-to-earn Gray OWL Overwatch 2 skin) are right up there with the rarest items to own in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 1 League Gray skins tend to be quite rare in general, but Genji’s, in particular, was more difficult to obtain. To earn this skin, a player needed to Cheer a total of at least 2600 Bits to the Overwatch League Twitch channel during the first season of Overwatch League.

While these Bits could be obtained all season long, this meant that players had to be very dedicated to not only tuning in to watch Overwatch League matches but also cheering the required amount of Bits, which would have cost around $30 USD to obtain through purchase. This particular variant of the skin has never made a comeback to the game as an obtainable item and is, therefore, one of the rarest cosmetics and perhaps the rarest Overwatch League skin in the game.