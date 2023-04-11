Where to Find Thunder Spear in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

After being teased in the Chapter 4 Season 2 gameplay trailer a month ago, the long-awaited Attack on Titan weapons arrived in Fortnite as part of today’s update. The Eren Jaeger quests also went live, letting players finally get their hands on the Attack on Titan cosmetics that have been on hold since the new season dropped. To acquire Erin Jaeger and his set, you will need to complete a total of eight challenges, and the Thunder Spear will be one of the main items you will want in your inventory to do so. With that said, here’s where to find the Thunder Spear in Fortnite.

Thunder Spear Location in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Fortnite’s newest Mythic weapon can be found anywhere around the map, either as ground loot or in chests at different locations. The newly added Scout Regiment Footlockers’ chests also contain the Thunder Spear along with the ODM Gear.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Thunder Spear is an explosive weapon used to fight the Titans in the show, although there are unfortunately no Titans around the Fortnite map to defeat. Just like every other collab weapon, this one can do a good amount of damage to whoever crosses your path on the island.

At Anvil Square, you have a great chance of finding both weapons located in the Scout Regiment Footlocker in Jaeger’s Family Basement – you’ll also complete an Eren Jaeger quest just by going there.

And that’s where to find the Thunder Spear in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. To learn more about the latest update, such as balance changes and more new weapons added, have a look at the related posts down below.