Fortnite Jaeger’s Family Basement Location: Where to Find It in Anvil Square

Attack on Titan has made its way into Fortnite, bringing in the latest secret skin for Erin Jaeger, a popular weapon from the anime called the thunder spear, and players can also fully prepare to battle the Titans with the ODM gear. Of course, the collab isn’t complete without a recognizable location for players to visit. If you’d like to know exactly where to find Erin Jaeger’s basement in Fortnite, continue reading below.

Jaeger’s Family Basement Location in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In the anime, the basement can be found in Erin’s family home, but things are different in Fortnite as the iconic basement is located underneath a blacksmith building in Anvil Square.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

After landing, you can head around to the entrance of the building, but instead of going up the wooden stairs into the building, head straight for the small dark passage on the right side of the structure.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Directly to your left are the stairs that lead to the basement.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Inside the basement, you can also find the thunder spears and ODM gear in the scout regiment footlocker, which are the new special chests added to the game. This new gear can provide a helpful advantage over other players, as the ODM gear will let you quickly grapple away from enemies and the thunder spear provides a powerful attack, making it especially worth it to scout out this basement.

That’s where you can find Jeager’s family basement in Fortnite. For more information on the Attack on Titan collab make sure to check out our related posts below.

