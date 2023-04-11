Fortnite 24.20 Update Adds Weapons, Items & Vehicles; Kickstarts Attack on Titan Collaboration
Attack on Titan crossover looks Epic!
Fortnite’s 24.20 update has been dropped by Epic Games, kickstarting the highly anticipated crossover with Attack on Titan and bringing a wealth of new content for players of the building battle royale to enjoy.
Released by the developers early on Tuesday, 11 April, patch 24.20 has brought new weapons, items and vehicles, all of which are geared towards freshening up combat and facilitating another major pop-culture crossover.
Fortnite Update 24.20 Adds Eren Jaeger, ODM Gear & Thunder Spears
Arguably the biggest takeaway is the addition of an Eren Jaeger outfit, meaning Fortnite players can don the look of the Attack on Titan protagonist.
She’s not the only one joining the party though, with the ‘Special Operations Squad’ also bringing the likeness of Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann to the battle royale’s store.
There’s also AoT gear coming into Fortnite Chapter 4 – specifically Thunder Spears and Omni-Directional Mobility equipment. They’re retrievable from ground loots, chest and the Scout Regiment Footlockers that Epic have also added.
It means that you shouldn’t have too many issues finding and equipping the brand new items, learning how to wield them before diving into combat with them in your arsenal.
Don’t fret if you’re not willing to invest real-life money into V-Bucks because there’s a tonne of AoT gear that can be unlocked without expense. Specifically, completing the Eren Jaeger Battle Pass Quests will unlock players all of the followng:
- Eren Jaeger Outfit
- Eren Jaeger Loading Screen
- Eren Jaeger Spray, Back Bling, Emote and Pickaxe
- Eren Jaeger Emoticon, Wrap, Banner Icon
Fortnite 24.20 Patch Changes
It’s not just AoT gear that the patch brought, however. A number of changes also made the cut, all of which are outlined below.
Unvaulted
- Dirt Bikes
Balance Changes
- Unvaulted the Port-A-Bunker in Zero Build.
- Introduced a Rare-rarity Kinetic Blade. With identical damage to the Epic Kinetic Blade, this Rare counterpart has only two Kinetic Dash charges. Rare Kinetic Blades can be found from the ground and Kinetic Blade stands.
- Reduced the max headshot damage of the Mythic Havoc Pump Shotgun.
- Reduced the accuracy and hipfire rate of the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle.
- In Trios and Squads, reduced the number of Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifles dropped by capturing a rifting-in POI.
- In Trios and Squads, reduced the number of Mythic Havoc Pump Shotguns found inside Vaults.
Competitive Notes
- Thunder Spears are not included in Arena or tournaments.
- Dirt Bikes are not included in Arena or tournaments.
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to retain the healing effect of hot springs.
- Fixed an issue involving rebooted players sometimes appearing invisible to teammates.
That’s everything there is to know about Fortnite’s 24.20 update! It’s sure to tweak the meta and propel Fortnite Chapter 4 towards its third season. Naturally, we’ll have it all covered here on Twinfinite.
