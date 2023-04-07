3 Things We Expect To See in Fortnite’s Attack on Titan Collab & 4 Things We Want

Image Source: Epic Games

While it was always known that Eren Yeager would be part of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, a new reveal has shown more to the collaboration. We now have more of an idea of the full scope of the Fortnite x Attack on Titan crossover, but there are still things we want.

With that in mind, we are here to bring you our ideas on what to expect from this collaboration and what we want.

EXPECT: Survey Cloak Alternate Styles

Image Source: Wit Studio

The video Fortnite shared of Mikasa and Levi shows off their default look in their brown uniforms. However, the green cloaks are as much of the standard uniform as anything else. With that in mind, we expect the cloaks to appear as alternate styles for Mikasa and Levi. The Eren outfit in the bonus items mentions selectable styles, as well. As with similar types of gear, they should also include a hood on/off option.

EXPECT: Armin Arlert Outfit

Image Source: Wit Studio

While the only confirmed outfits that are part of this collaboration are Eren, Mikasa, and Levi, something still doesn’t feel right. There’s no reason to have just Eren and Mikasa available and leave out the trio’s third member. We expect Armin will most certainly be part of the final collaboration, and Epic Games doesn’t want eager players to know that ahead of time.

EXPECT: Titan Swords Harvesting Tool

Image Source: Wit Studio

While the Eren bonus rewards include the Titan Strike Harvesting Tool, it’s not quite the same. The Mikasa and Levi video shows them wielding the swords used to slice open the necks of titans, so there is every reason to expect they will be part of the Item Shop bundle(s). If there are going to be any Harvesting Tools related to the series, it makes sense to include one of the most iconic weapons in anime.

WANT: Armored/Colossal Titan Outfit

Image Source: Wit Studio

We know we are getting at least three human skins in the collaboration, but we also need something for the other side of the wall. On a list of the most important figures of the series, the Armored and Colossal Titans rank pretty high. It only makes sense for there to be a skin based on either of them. If we must choose, we pick the colossal, but they are both cool.

WANT: ODM Gear Back Bling

Image Source: Wit Studio

At the moment, the only known Back Bling will be the special key that Grisha gave Eren. It’s a really cool reference, but it’s not an integral piece of equipment that should be made into a cosmetic. The ODM Gear should also make an appearance as a Back Bling, especially if it isn’t included in any alternate skin styles.

WANT: Eren Transformation Built-In Emote

Image Source: Wit Studio

In both the Dragon Ball Super and My Hero Academia collaborations, certain skins have a built-in emote for letting players power up to a different style. We want the Fortnite x Attack on Titan collaboration to include Eren’s Attack Titan form and let players change to it whenever they want. This also means the emote transition will be much more involved (the hand bite) but way cooler than the Super Saiyan transformation ones.

WANT: Opening Theme Lobby Track

Image Source: Wit Studio

The first opening theme for Attack on Titan, Guren no Yumiya by Linked Horizon, is one of anime’s best pieces of music. The idea of getting to potentially rock out to that before dropping onto the island is something we can’t help but want. This one might seem a little unusual of a request, but nonetheless awesome.

