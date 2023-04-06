Fortnite Reveals Eren Isn’t the Only AoT Character Joining the Battle Royale

Image Source: Epic Games

At this point, Fortnite is well-known for its anime collaborations. The arguably biggest reveal for Chapter 4 Season 2 was for Eren Yeager joining the battle royale. Eren is set to release on April 16, but something else Attack on Titan-related will come first. A new tweet from the official Fortnite account has revealed Mikasa and Levi will join the game before him on April 11.

The tweeted video doesn’t quite make any other big reveals outside of the additional characters, but it is safe to assume they will arrive with other cosmetics. Eren’s cosmetics in the bonus rewards are pretty expansive but still missing something. While we get a Titan Strike harvesting tool, the iconic swords are still missing. The video shows Mikasa and Levi wielding said swords, so it seems like a hint.

While all bonus rewards like Eren are unlocked through challenges, the same isn’t true for Mikasa and Levi. Those skins (and included Attack on Titan cosmetics) will likely arrive in the Item Shop as V-Buck purchases. It’s slightly unexpected that Mikasa and Levi will come before Eren, but that will motivate players to unlock him faster.

Attack on Titan is unique among Fortnite’s anime collaborations as it is the first that isn’t a Shonen Jump series. The fact that other series from Kodansha series can now qualify opens up many other possibilities. For reference, Kodansha is the publisher behind fan-favorite series like Blue Lock and The Seven Deadly Sins.

Be sure to join us back here on April 16 as we help you finally unlock Eren through guides.

