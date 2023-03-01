Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Leaks Have Started & an Attack on Titan Crossover Is Seemingly Confirmed
It’s Eren Yeager’s turn to take on Fortnite!
Two Epic Games partners and previous Fortnite leakers, @Shiina and @HYPEX, have just released leaks about Chapter 4 Season 2 of the battle royal game. According to the two, the battle pass features a crossover with Attack On Titan, and Eren Yeager will be the secret skin.
Along with the Eren Yeager skin, there will be a Waist Grappler added to the game. For fans of the show, this is an iconic piece of equipment that humans use to zip around in the air in a similar fashion that Spider-Man is able to get around. The loading screen during the Season will include an image of Eren Yeager zipping around with a Waist Grappler.
They also leaked the theme of Chapter 4 Season 2, which will be “Futuristic-Japan.” The images show blue and purple buildings at night, creating a “Neo-Tokyo” vibe.
According to the accounts, a reliable source reached out to both of them with the leaks and materials, such as the theme image that the two shared. There’s no word on other characters from the anime being added to the game yet.
However, they did leak a new Drift skin and Adonis Creed skin that will also be in the Battle Pass. What are you looking forward to the most? These will be available when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 ends on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, which is a bit sooner than previously announced.
- Fortnite Cipher Quests Remind Me of When Weekly Challenges Were Good
- How to Complete All Cipher Quests in Fortnite
- How to Complete Encrypted Quest “Decrypt the Signal Beneath the Snowbank” in Fortnite
- Fortnite Cipher Cheat Sheet: How to Solve Encrypted Quest Codes
- How to Complete Encrypted Quest “Inspect the Wall Beneath Eastern Building” in Fortnite