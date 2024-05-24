One of Fortnite’s Oldest Urban Legends Is Finally In the Game

Fortnite turns seven years old later this year, and over that time it’s amassed one of the largest fanbases in all of gaming. There are always topics cycling in and out of discussion, from the return of God of War’s Kratos skin to the presence of the mysterious megalodon shark. With the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3, it seems the latter urban legend has finally been resolved.

The Megalodon Finally Arrives in Fortnite

The Fortnite megalodon myth started with the YouTuber Jimbothy way back in December 2017. In a video that has now amassed over 1.5 million views, he spoofs viewers by providing (fake) instructions to encounter a shark roaring up from the coast. Ever since then, it’s been a common in-joke in the Fortnite community.

Now the Chapter 5 Season 3 battle pass is active and players can start claiming the new items, fans have spotted some tongue-in-cheek inclusions. The final reward on page 13 of the battle pass is a skin called Megalo Don, a cybernetic human warrior in a coat of armor. The page after has a glider called the Mobile Megalodon, with a robot shark you can dive into matches on.

This is bound to be no coincidence, of course. Rather than giving the Fortnite community a direct shark skin, Epic has opted for a subtle nod to the urban legend. If you manage to progress to the Bonus Rewards past tier 100, you can also get the Oasis Megalodon skin and glider decal, as well.

As such, one of Fortnite’s longest-running myths has finally come to a conclusion in Chapter 5 Season 3. While it may not be the classic shark design fans wanted, it’s a humorous reference to the game’s early years.

