EA Assembles Error Team For Huge Sims 4 Core Game Fix

The Sims 4 has been due a serious core game overhaul for a while and players will be relieved to hear it is on the way. The best news of all is that EA Games has formed an error team dedicated to discovering and fixing a long list of issues within Sims 4.

Sims 4 Error Team Set to Fix Long Laundry List in 2024

Technical issues reported by players are included in the list of concerns being dealt with by the Sims team. If you are one of the many players who has reported glitches or bugs you have experienced, rest assured they are on the roster. The newly formed team will be investigating and developing fixes with the aim of having them ready for future patches.

The next few months will involve regular patches to fix any existing errors. The new Sims 4 team is essential in this process of fixing and discovering bugs, to release new patches as soon as possible. By having a team whose focus is solely on the list of issues, these patches will be turned out as quickly as every two months.

Sims 4 Patch May 23, 2024

The first patch is coming soon and will fix a long list of small and large errors including:

14 base game bugs

Two for the Cats and Dogs DLC

One Cottage Living bug

Two Dine Out errors

One Eco Lifestyle bug

Three errors in the For Rent pack

One Get To Work error

Two bugs in the Growing Together DLC

Two High School Years errors

Three Horse Ranch issues

One Island Living bug

One Season bug

And finally, two issues discovered in the Galley

You can report any issues you find via the Sims 4 Community Page. The community page is he team’s main source of communication from players and your input is invaluable!

