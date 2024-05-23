Sims 4 Cover Art
Image Source: Maxis Studios
EA Assembles Error Team For Huge Sims 4 Core Game Fix

The Sims 4 with no bugs or glitches? Is it even possible?
Rowan Jones
Published: May 23, 2024 12:31 pm

The Sims 4 has been due a serious core game overhaul for a while and players will be relieved to hear it is on the way. The best news of all is that EA Games has formed an error team dedicated to discovering and fixing a long list of issues within Sims 4.

Sims 4 Error Team Set to Fix Long Laundry List in 2024

Technical issues reported by players are included in the list of concerns being dealt with by the Sims team. If you are one of the many players who has reported glitches or bugs you have experienced, rest assured they are on the roster. The newly formed team will be investigating and developing fixes with the aim of having them ready for future patches.

Get Together in Sims 4
Image Source: Maxis Studios

The next few months will involve regular patches to fix any existing errors. The new Sims 4 team is essential in this process of fixing and discovering bugs, to release new patches as soon as possible. By having a team whose focus is solely on the list of issues, these patches will be turned out as quickly as every two months.

Sims 4 Patch May 23, 2024

The first patch is coming soon and will fix a long list of small and large errors including:

  • 14 base game bugs
  • Two for the Cats and Dogs DLC
  • One Cottage Living bug
  • Two Dine Out errors
  • One Eco Lifestyle bug
  • Three errors in the For Rent pack
  • One Get To Work error
  • Two bugs in the Growing Together DLC
  • Two High School Years errors
  • Three Horse Ranch issues
  • One Island Living bug
  • One Season bug
  • And finally, two issues discovered in the Galley

You can report any issues you find via the Sims 4 Community Page. The community page is he team’s main source of communication from players and your input is invaluable!

For more Sims 4 news and guides check out our list of the best Sims 4 mods including some of the best hair mods available.

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.