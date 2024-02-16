The Sims 4: 30 Best Hair Mods You Absolutely Need

The CAS customization process is the most crucial part of any Simmer’s journey, from clothes to body types. But with this guide, we’ll focus on the head portion by showing the best hair mods in The Sims 4.

Suna Hairstyle

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

TheSimsResource creator, Ade_Darma, showcases many stunning hairstyles for both genders. One, in particular, is this Suna style with no bangs, but there are plenty more designs to choose from in their collection.

Faux Hawk

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

For an edgier look, you can use this faux hawk for teens, young adults, adults, and elders. It only utilizes the base game features, so there is no need to buy any expansion packs!

Braidy Hairstyle

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

With over 20 swatches, you can use this beauteous style that’s been popular amongst the modding community. It’s excellent for those late nights out on the town or when you just feel like dressing up.

Male Hair Retexture

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

Those who want to improve their male Sim’s hairstyles can check out this retexture mod. However, you must download the Stylish and Flowing add-on first in order for it to work properly.

Make the Beards as Bright

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

For some reason, beards are duller than regular hair in The Sims 4. It’s not incredibly noticeable, but if it bothers you, this mod is for you. It’s especially useful with Get Together’s new, full beard.

Side Braid

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

Ever want your Sim to almost look like Skrillex but not commit to the whole thing? This mod gives a cool-looking side braid for little girl sims and even adult female sims, too!

Smooth Hairstyles for Men

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

User Xalder over at ModtheSims has three different hairstyles for men that all look pretty stylin’. Check out the Smooth AsF, Pumped Flip, and Commander Facial Hair.

Mutton Chops!

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

Ello, British chaps! Looking for some mutton chops for your Sim gents? This mod allows you to get some great-looking ones finally within the game.

New Eyebrows

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

Are you tired of your Sim’s eyebrows in The Sims 4? There are a ton of alternative options out there with more realistic value. You can download whichever one suits your personal tastes, but here are some to get you started with variety:

Curly Up Top

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

If you want some Jheri curl-esque looks for your Sims, this mod is for you. It’s available for teens and up, showcasing 16 color variations for the perfect look.

Give Aliens Some Hair

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

Aliens don’t have to look so stereotypically alien, ya know? This mod makes it so that all the base haircuts and facial hair can be applied to alien Sims to give them a shot at a normal life.

Look Like a Greek Statue

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

With this mod, your character in The Sims 4 can look like Perseus. It’s not quite a Caesar haircut that we know nowadays, but it definitely looks a bit like it.

New Hair Colors

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

You can straight up download mods that will provide new hair colors or recolors for your Sims. These might require you to have other game packs, so be wary before you download them! Here are some to get you started:

Ricky Martin-esque

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

If you’ve just been WAITING to bring back the ’90s in a big way, you can now make Ricky Martin in The Sims 4. This hair mod will give your male Sims an iconic look with some flicked hair, and they may even end up being the talk of the town.

Afros

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

Afros have always felt heavily overlooked in The Sims. Finally, with modders’ help, you’re able to use this style for your Sims 4 household. Here’s a female mod and a male mod.

Cute Curly Ponytail

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

Cute haircuts for little girl Sims are definitely scarce in the vanilla game. Spice up your kid Sim’s life with a cute, curly ponytail like this one!

Stevie Wonder!

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

Enough said. You could make the legend himself using this Sims 4 mod. Or, you can just use it as a unique hairstyle with its 18 color swatches, including child-to-elder life stages.

Better Ginger Hair

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

Modders have taken it upon themselves to make the ginger hair selection better in The Sims 4. Considering the red hair available is either too dull or too dark, it’s a pretty good mission to have. To get you started, try out this Ginger Hair mod to improve your character’s appearance.

Plantsim Hair

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

If, at some point, you’ve done everything there is to do in The Sims 4, you may want to try out a new feature with Plant Sims. With this hair, you’ll be able to make a whole colony of them while still being fashionable.

Pirate’s Life For Me

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

If your Pirates of the Caribbean playthrough isn’t complete yet because you’re missing Captain Jack Sparrow himself, look no further. This very specific mod has you covered.

Different Flat-Tops For Different Men

Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims

Do you like your male Sims’ haircuts shaven on the side and wild up on top? Well, these mods will be for you, then. Check out two different variations of flat-tops that make them lower or higher.

New Stubbles

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

There are many stubble mods out there if you’re not content with the vanilla ones. Check out this one, for example, or this add-on that exhibits a mustache and a stubble beard.

Mickey and Minnie in the House

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

This one’s a bit odd, but since Sims 4 is far from normal, it’s not too surprising to see. Make Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Do it, I dare you.

Business Man

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

Want a business look for your male Sims without looking dull? Then, I highly recommend this realistic cut. You’ll be ready for both work and play.

Elegant Hairstyles

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

This is just straight-up classy. Have a ball your female Sim is going to be attending? You’ll need to look your best to impress everyone and prove you’re better than all of them! Check out this mod for an exquisite hairstyle.

Wave After Wave

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

This mod brings upon a very stylish haircut for male Sims. It’s wavey, and it excels in everything style. Check it out for yourself.

Short and Curly

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

There are not enough just-above-the-shoulder haircuts for female Sims. So, you can download this mod for a stunning new look. It’s a cute one that’s also curly!

New Facial Hair

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

The facial hair could get tedious after a while. So, if you’re finding the selection lacking, you can find a variety of mods around that will add different facial hairs. Here are some realistic ones for you to check out:

Beanie with Style

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

There are quite a few beanie and hat mods out there for you to spice up that vanilla selection. Here’s a very popular one that’s available for both genders, with various logo designs.

The Classic Bieber Look

Image Source: Maxis Studios via TheSimsResource

With this iconic Justin Beiber-inspired hairdo, you’ll never say never. You’re able to make your very own JB from circa 2009 using this mod.

That does it for our picks of the best Sims 4 hair mods. For more enhancements, be sure to check out our guide on the best realistic mods.