Best Sims 4 Realistic Mods For Those of You That Like Realism

While we may love The Sims 4 for the fun simulation abilities it grants us, we also feel like it could be a bit more realistic at times. We’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of some of the best Sims 4 realism mods you can add to your game to enhance your experience!

Weather Realism Overhaul

This mod has undergone a total overhaul of The Sims 4 weather systems, so there is a lot more realism and variety. It manages weather events and forecasts, sometimes ushering in some unpredictability for more accuracy.

We’ve all days where it was predicted to be sunny, only to find out a storm is on its way to force you to stay inside. The Weather Realism Overhaul mod showcases a similar occurrence in the Sims, along with revamped visual changes. For even more realism, the creator suggests downloading their Better Seasonal Changes mod, covering all the environmental changes throughout the year.

There is also another tremendous weather-related mod that distinctly alters the weather based on the location your Sims live.

Animated Animals

Sure, there are animals in The Sims 4, but overall, the game lacks realism with ones found in nature.

One talented modder, Bakie, has become very skilled in creating animated animal objects for you to place on your lots to make them feel a bit more accurate. These animals include:

Download a few of these, and suddenly, your lots will come to life with critters big and small. What’s nice about having these animals as objects is that you never have to worry about taking care of them; they are just like little moving statues for you to enjoy.

Death Realism

We all sadly know that death is a part of life, whether we like it or not. Hence, the reason why this Mortem mod has made it on this list. It adds more realistic elements to The Sims 4 by providing funeral services, new burial objects, and time for your family to grieve.

When a Sim dies, you can bury them on the lot or cremate them. A Medical Examiner will also be available to call to begin the funeral services, as well as a presented choice to donate their remains. The funeral runs similar to traditional events, and those who fail to complete tasks will result in an Unending Grief achievement.

Like in real life, you can expect condolence visits from Sims in their time of grieving, furthering its authenticity.

Better Romance

This mod totally updates the ways in which the game views Sims, who can interact with others in a potentially romantic way.

When Sims greet each other romantically, the game only checks what status they are at in their relationship, such as First Kiss, Married, etc, and therefore, it can cause Sims to greet each other amorously when it might not be appropriate or wanted by the player.

This update makes it so a character must first pass the autonomous behavior checks instigated by this mod and have a “success” score graded upon past romantic actions between the two Sims. For example, if two Sims are in a clear relationship that fits even the base game’s definitions, they will greet each other romantically with no problem. However, this would prevent those who do not have a base romantic relationship from greeting each other in this way.

If Sim A tries to romantically greet Sim B, who is in a relationship with Sim C, it will negatively affect Sim A and B’s relationship. Before, it didn’t really matter if you Sim interjected themselves into another relationship, nor did it have more consequences.

More Realistic Trees

Purely for aesthetics and to make your game look just that little bit better, this mod makes all the trees in The Sims 4 look more realistic by removing the fade on them when you get closer in Live mode.

This mod also works on the new Horse Ranch trees and functions when in camera mode as well. The creator recommends customizing the graphics setting to high to make it work more efficiently. In addition, pre-string tree lights have been adjusted for this modification for those who enjoy the holiday season.

Credit Cards and ATMs

This mod allows your Sim to sign up for a credit card to use when money gets tight. How much more realistic to real life can you get? Once installed, players can place and use ATMs, with credit cards ranging from standard to diamond status. You will have a higher or lower spending limit depending on the card.

There are also five different credit values, from $2,500 to $50,000, you can request from the ATMs, and they can only be used one at a time. Every day, you will have to pay a daily rate until the total amount is paid back in full.

Cleanliness Mod

Although a select few Sims packs feature cleaning objects, its realistic factor is reasonably dismal. That’s why it’s an excellent idea to download the Home and Land Co. mod to meet all your chore needs.

The mod’s towel sets are a must-have, where your Sims actually utilize this everyday item after a shower. It’s surprising to see that this feature wasn’t already in the base game, but at least we have this add-on to help us out.

Other than the towels, realistic items like detergent and an ironing board are part of the mod as long as you download the Laundry Day pack. But if these objects don’t float your boat, you can try out the lawnmower to keep your yard contained.

Sims Dating App

The modern age has brought on an abundance of dating apps, so it makes sense for The Sims 4 to do the same. Thankfully, LittleMsSam’s SimDa Dating App mod breathes this realistic feature to life, giving you a new section on your phone.

In particular, various dating options are available, from blind dates to one-night stands. It’s a great way for your Sim to get back out there without the need to be tied down. In fact, one-night stands won’t boost any romance levels, meaning you won’t have to worry about breaking someone’s heart.

Nevertheless, pregnancies can still occur, and you’ll need to play it safe if you go a bit too out of control in the dating world.

More Travel Restrictions

The Sims 4 makes traveling look much easier than it is in real life, which isn’t the best suited for those who want realism. Thus, Simmers can download the SimNation Travel mod to place restrictions on transportation.

Through this add-on, you must obtain licensing to access certain content. For example, you’ll need to go to the DMV just like everyone else, showcasing lessons for those who need more practice. Non-drivers can purchase subway passes or take advantage of bikes to get across sizeable distances.

International travel requires passports and advanced reservations, including areas like Windenburg, Mt. Komorebi, and Granite Falls, for more extended travel.

Pregnancy & Childbirth

The Childbirth mod is probably one of the most realistic ones out there, giving you more options during this critical stage. The add-on exhibits options such as home birth, ultrasounds, and surgical methods. Compared to the base game, it will make the process much more personal, rather than going to the hospital for a few minutes.

At the same time, emergencies can trigger, and you must decide what actions to take next. But if everything checks out, you can go home with a healthy new baby and provide them with milk using lactation items.

This mod has plenty more content to discover, including preventative and aftercare, so you should definitely check it out for your next Sims run.

Those were some of the best Sims 4 realism mods! For more memorable mods, check out our guide on the latest For Rent EP.