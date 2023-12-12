Top 5 Best Sims 4 For Rent Mods

Now that the Sims universe has released yet another expansion pack, modders have developed some new ideas for the vibrant world of Tomarang. So, if you want to expand your multi-family experience, here are the best Sims 4 For Rent mods.

Tomarang Decorative Animals

Image Source: CurseForge via Simsverses

It’s a shame that tigers didn’t appear in The Sims 4 For Rent despite having a sanctuary designated for it. Luckily, CurseForge user Simsverses created a mod that at least gives off the illusion of having one as a decorative object. You’ll have the option to place this animal near the Tiger Sanctuary or anywhere else you desire.

Other variations can be found through this Sims 4 mod, from an elephant to a mongoose to a black bear. You may even get to build an animal sanctuary of your own, which can also include creatures from past expansion packs.

Working Elevators Anywhere

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Many Simmers hoped to see City Living’s elevator features in Tomarang, but unfortunately, it didn’t make the cut. That’s where LittleMsSam’s Sims 4 For Rent mod comes in to help you with the EP’s newest multi-family units.

Using this latest expansion, you’ll likely have multiple levels for your building, especially if you’re going for an apartment style. Thus, you can use the mod to help your characters travel more efficiently and realistically. Players can build up to 10 elevators on one lot, which can be used by Sims and pets.

Unlocked Apartment Shells & Traits

Image Source: Mod the Sims via LunarBritney

ModTheSims user LunarBritney has been hard at work with the apartment side of Build Mode. You’ll be able to customize the exterior of your builds with the Unlocked Apartment Shells mod, using City Living’s already-made features.

Residential Rentals can be decorated with areas like ZenView, Alto, Medina, and Fountanview. Simmers can also take advantage of LunarBritney’s Apartment Problems and Traits mod to access limited content from City Living’s Lot Traits. In particular, you can add a Romantic Fireplace to set the mood right for your Sim couples.

More Sims in the World

Image Source: ModTheSims via losson370

If you’ve taken on the role of a Property Owner, you’ll undoubtedly need to fill up some rooms by placing in Tenants. Thus, to expand your options, you can download losson370’s More Sims in the World mod.

You’ll notice many more characters walking around your area, including For Rent’s new Night Market feature. The mod also allows you to customize the Sim limit within each district to give you better control of the system. It certainly helps with the togetherness message the EP strives for, providing you with unique storytelling for each family.

Enhanced World Tomarang Map

Image Source: CurseForge via SimMattically

SimMattically has always come in clutch for The Sims 4’s various in-game maps, and now they have done it again for For Rent. The Enhanced World Maps mod improves the appearance of these Manage World views by sharpening their outline and their overall design.

Tomarang will appear much clearer with the For Rent mod, along with other worlds used in previous packs. Even base game users will see a difference in quality to bring more life to the standard in-game maps.

There will likely be more Sims 4 For Rent mods shortly as more players tune in for the latest expansion, and we’ll be sure to update this guide once more content arrives. In the meantime, check out the relevant links below for additional Sims content, including how to increase unit rating.