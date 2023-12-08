Can You Have a Tiger as a Pet in Sims 4 For Rent?

The Tomarang world features an explorable tiger sanctuary in the heart of the Koh Sahpa neighborhood. With this in mind, you may wonder if you can own a tiger as a pet in Sims 4 For Rent. Here’s everything you need to know about this new fierce creature.

Sims 4 For Rent Tigers, Explained

Although you can explore the Sulea Tiger Sanctuary, you cannot have a tiger as a pet in The Sims 4 For Rent. You can still adopt animals from expansion packs like Cats & Dogs and Cottage Living. However, tigers are not a part of this gameplay feature, and Simmers won’t be able to interact with them in any significant way.

On the other hand, if you look closely near the Sulea Tiger Sanctuary at night, you may spot a glowing pair of eyes in the trees.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Players can also show their support for the Sulea Tiger Sanctuary by donating to various causes. While here, you may have stumbled across the ‘Adopt a Tiger’ selection (used in another Aspiration task), but this simply means you are supporting this particular organization and not actually adopting the creature.

If you’ve been exploring Tomarang for the new For Rent Aspiration, you must go to the Sulea Tiger Sanctuary to satisfy an objective. Chaotic players can test their luck with The Sims 4’s traditional rabbithole activity by sneaking into it. Nevertheless, getting banned for this event is possible since, you know… you’re breaking and entering an animal sanctuary.

You can eventually return in a day or so, in which the ‘Visit the Tiger Sanctuary’ should now be unlocked. Remember that the location will be closed after 7 p.m. when sneaking is the only available option.

That does it for our guide on whether or not you can have a tiger as a pet in The Sims 4 For Rent. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including what happens if you get caught snooping.