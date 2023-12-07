What Happens When You Get Caught Snooping in Sims 4 For Rent (& How to Snoop)

Simmers who love keeping up with the hot goss of the virtual universe can now risk it all with the latest features from the For Rent EP. But before you start breaking down the door, we’ll explain what happens when you are caught snooping in The Sims 4.

Caught Snooping in Sims 4 For Rent, Explained

If you are caught snooping on The Sims 4 For Rent, it will negatively impact your relationship with this particular Sim. It doesn’t seem to affect other members within the unit, as it only influences the one who has witnessed the deed. Luckily, the unfortunate event won’t involve the police, so you don’t have to worry about going to jail.

To give you an example of the events that transpire, my Sim was caught snooping and got into a fight immediately. It also triggered the ‘Caught Snooping’ Embarrassed moodlet with the active character, which lasted roughly three hours.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Compared to other Sims 4 incidents, the ‘Caught Snooping’ event showcases one of the most damaging effects on relationships. In fact, my companionship was in the red zone shortly after, producing the Furious Sentiment. It may ultimately result in a Despised relationship, but you can try to salvage it by making up with them.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Those who want to avoid getting caught while snooping should look around beforehand to ensure the coast is clear. Or, you can take the risky route and do it whenever you want, primarily with Nosy Sims.

How to Snoop in Sims 4 For Rent

Now that we’ve established what happens after getting caught snooping, let’s talk about the actual process. You can interact with a neighbor’s door to select ‘Start a Break-In.’

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’ve begun the snooping event in The Sims 4 For Rent, you can interact with the door again to select ‘Break In.’ Sometimes, players won’t be successful with the activity, and they’ll just have to try again for a better outcome. You’ll have the option (select ‘Snoop’) to look through multiple objects, such as beds, trashcans, and computers.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Since it is a limited-time event, you’ll need to act fast, or you’ll end up with no juicy gossip. The primary goal is to find a Secret that can be used against the Sim for money or boost your relationship by keeping it hidden.

I suggest locating the Sim before starting the procedure to achieve a successful snooping activity. You may also look at their job schedule for a more suitable break-in time. I found it best to avoid nighttime altogether since Sims are usually home during these intervals.

That covers everything you need to know about getting caught while snooping in The Sims 4 For Rent. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below to see more tips and tricks, including the Free Real Estate cheat.