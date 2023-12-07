How to Increase Unit Rating in Sims 4 For Rent

If you’re a perfectionist like me, you’ll probably want to earn a 5-star rank for each owned unit. Fortunately, there are a few useful tricks to increase a unit rating in The Sims 4 For Rent, and we’re here to show you all of them.

How to Get 5-Star Unit Rating in Sims 4 For Rent

To increase your unit rating in Sims 4 For Rent, you must fulfill all four categories:

Size – Build a large unit with a considerable amount of tiles.

– Build a large unit with a considerable amount of tiles. Amenities – Add beds, toilets, fridge, appliances, showers/bathtubs, activity and skill-based objects.

– Add beds, toilets, fridge, appliances, showers/bathtubs, activity and skill-based objects. Environment – Decorate the unit to your heart’s content

– Decorate the unit to your heart’s content Maintenance – Host a Social Event, settle Emergency Events, and ensure your tenant’s property is well-managed.

I highly suggest checking out the household in Sungai Point, specifically with 11A Sungai Point, since it’s an excellent example of a sizeable unit size. Yes, it won’t be suitable for your smaller builds, but that’s the price you have to pay if you want that 5-star rating. A high rank can also help you out in the long run by putting more money into your bank.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Then, you must fully deck out the area with all basic requirements (think about everything you would need in your house.) You can see the current status of your progress by selecting the ‘View Agreement’ (page icon) via the Owned Businesses tab. For example, a Luxury status in the Amenities section indicates a good-standing state.

The only category that may be tricky to master is the Maintenance category, which can significantly increase a unit rating in The Sims 4 For Rent. I found it best to host a party at the corresponding location, resulting in an immediate positive effect. Potlucks are easy enough to do, as everyone will do the work for you and bring over food for the event.

However, it would help if you tried to get a high rank in the Social Event, primarily the Gold Level, to satisfy their needs. Property Owners may also establish a good relationship with their tenants to increase their unit rating faster.

You’ll notice a positive change by checking the Owned Businesses tab, where you can see a green or red arrow (green is the one you want to shoot for.)

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Other than parties, you must be there for Emergency or Maintenance Events. Simmers can manage these from afar by calling a Contractor or going directly to the destination to settle it themselves.

That does it for our guide on how to increase your unit rating in The Sims 4 For Rent. For more help, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including all For Rent cheats.