How to Improve Maintenance in Sims 4 For Rent

A 5-star unit rating can be tricky to crack with tenants’ multiple needs. Even more so, improving the Maintenance in The Sims 4 For Rent can be challenging to do, and we’re here to help with a few handy techniques.

Best Ways to Increase Maintenance in Sims 4 For Rent

While you may think that The Sims 4 For Rent’s Maintenance category primarily focuses on general upkeep, it’s actually a part of Live Event modes. That means you must host Social Events, like the For Rent’s Potluck and Pool Parties, and settle any Emergency/Maintenance Events.

I know it may be a bit confusing for parties to be linked to Maintenance, but it is one of the best ways to improve your unit’s rating. It also opens the door for a good-standing relationship with your tenant, which can help you out overall as a Property Owner. You can still maintain your household by inspecting objects, such as fridges, sinks, and toilets.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

At the same time, you must be mindful of the notification board to keep track of Live Events. Failure to do so can negatively impact The Sims 4 For Rent’s Maintenance category and the unit’s rating. You can resolve these issues by calling a Cheap or Expensive Contractor. Of course, the more frugal option may not help in the long run, so it’s up to you if you want to test your luck.

If you want to take care of it yourself, you can visit the Residential Rental to activate an event filled with objectives. For example, I faced an Emergency Event regarding a ghost, where I needed to exorcise it to satisfy the tenant’s request. It may not save you time, but it will save you money and improve your Maintenance.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Those who happen to miss a Live Event don’t need to stress too much, as you can sometimes get away with it. With this route, tenants can resolve the problem themselves, which shouldn’t impact your relationship with them.

Hopefully, this guide has given you a better understanding of improving Maintenance in The Sims 4 For Rent. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below for additional tips and tricks, including our For Rent cheats guide.