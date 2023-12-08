Guides

Where to Find & Explore Tomarang’s Cave in Sims 4 For Rent

It's full of secrets!

Exploring Tomarang's Cave in Sims 4 For Rent
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

To get the complete experience of The Sims 4’s For Rent world, you can use the Fount of Tomarani Knowledge Aspiration as a guide. One objective, in particular, requires players to find Tomarang’s Cave, and we’re here to show you its location.

Where to Find Tomarang’s Cave in Sims 4 For Rent

Once you’ve completed the first batch of tasks for the Fount of Tomarani Knowledge, you must go to the Beard Beard Cove in Tomarang’s Koh Sahpa. If you are on the other side of The Sims 4 For Rent world, you’ll need to travel to this neighborhood first.

Tomarang's Koh Sahpa Neighborhood Sims 4 For Rent
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Next, start looking around the left side of the map to spot Beard Beard Cove. From there, you’ll be able to select it, and your Sim will begin swimming there.

Tomarang's Cave in Sims 4
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

It may be surprising to see ocean swimming available in Sims 4 For Rent, given that it has only really been featured in the Island Living expansion pack. It works the same as pools, where you can invite other Sims to join or Back Float.

How to Explore Tomarang’s Cave in Sims 4 For Rent

The Sims 4 For Rent Tomarang Cave activity showcases a “rabbithole” event, taking your Sim offscreen in a choose-your-own-adventure storyline. It’s up to you to decide which routes you want to pick, and there aren’t necessarily any right or wrong answers. Sometimes, you can get lucky and not run into any trouble, while other experiences can lead you to dangerous situations.

Rabbithole Activity in Sims 4 For Rent
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, exploring the cave won’t provide you with any gifts on its own, but you will gain Satisfaction points for the Fount of Tomarani Knowledge Aspiration. Players can use these points to purchase potions and other unique buffs to enhance their Sims experience further.

You’ll still need to do the remaining tasks for the Aspiration, including exploring Sulea Tiger Sanctuary and collecting Tassels in various points of interest.

That does it for our guide on where to find and explore Tomarang’s Cave in Sims 4 For Rent. For more help with the pack, check out our guide on how to get rid of mold. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Sims content.

