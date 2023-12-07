Do Sims Automatically Move Into Units in Sims 4 For Rent?

There’s a lot to comprehend with the new concepts introduced in the For Rent EP, especially with Tenants and Property Owners. So, if you want a better understanding of these features, we’ll explain whether or not Sims move into units automatically.

Will Tenants Automatically Move Into Units in Sims 4 For Rent?

Based on my own experience, Tenants do not move into units automatically in The Sims 4 For Rent. I waited over a week in Sim time, and no new characters moved into the other available property. I’ve also played a few sessions to test it out, but the properties remained vacant.

Even though the Break-In option is still present on the door for Snooping, my current Sim could not interact with it. With that said, you’ll need to move in Sims manually as a Property Owner or customize the room in the Manage Worlds tab. You can also put out an advertisement for a roommate on your phone using the Sims 4 Discover University expansion pack.

Keep in mind that Sims may still be able to move in automatically after an extended amount of time. Yet, it doesn’t seem too likely for the time being.

Are Property Owners Automatically Placed in Sims 4 For Rent?

If you haven’t assigned a landlord to your property, an NPC Property Owner will automatically be placed into the unit. I tested out to see what would happen with an unclaimed area, and a PO eventually visited to check on maintenance. Your relationship with them will be classified as ‘Property Owner,’ but it can evolve into something more if you want to take it a step further.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

It will basically work the same as any Sim interaction, along with some check-ins that will randomly occur. Players can ask them to inspect various objects, such as the fridge, sink, or toilet, whenever they are onsite. You can also expect the Property Owner to help you during Emergency or Maintenance Events.

But if you want to get their attention, you can request that they come over via the Home icon on your phone.

Hopefully, this guide has answered your question regarding Sims moving into units automatically. To see more For Rent content, you can learn some tips and tricks on increasing a unit rating. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Sims 4 content.