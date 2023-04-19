Oxenfree II: Lost Signals’ Release Date Announced With New Gameplay Trailer

Image via Night School Studios

The sequel to Night School Studios’ 2016 hit Oxenfree has finally gotten its long-awaited release date while showing off some new gameplay. The game is set to release on July 12, 2023 for PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch.

The new trailer shows off some of the eerie set pieces and mechanics that will be featured in the upcoming side-view platformer, and gives audiences a glimpse of what they have been waiting for since 2016.

Set five years after the events of the first game, Riley returns back to her hometown of Camena to look into some mysterious radio signals, where she has more in store for her than expected. The trailer takes us through a variety of stylized environments and landscapes like caves, an empty town and lonely bridge, while also showcasing a few of the game’s mechanics like climbing ropes and scuttling across cliffs.

While we see the characters approaching and accessing rifts, riding in a boat and activating radio towers, we also get an idea of some of the challenges to be faced. Spooky, red radio-ghosts and burning buildings are all going to have some part to play in the next chapter of Riley’s journey.

The trailer ends with a view of the two characters tumbling down the balcony of a house that appears to be rotating with the world around them, leaving fans itching to find out what happens next. This, before the title screen and release date are shown.

Oxenfree II is the sequel to Night School Studio’s Oxenfree, released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2016, and iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch in 2017.

You can check out the reveal trailer for the game if you haven’t seen it yet, and head to Nintendo’s store page to pre-order the Switch version.

