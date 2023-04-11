Overwatch 2 Changes Indirectly Paved Way for Brigitte’s Rework

Image Source: PlayOverwatch

Pretend we didn’t notice that these changes are for Brigitte.

To herald in Overwatch 2’s Season 4, Blizzard Entertainment has released patch notes featuring changes across all roles. Some of the changes directly impact heroes, while others have indirect effects. Several tank and support heroes have received nerfs that could pave the way for Brigitte’s reworked ultimate ability to shine.

Sigma and Reinhardt Changes in Overwatch 2 Season 4

In the past, Sigma could use Accretion to stun Brigitte, making it difficult for her to support in the frontlines. One of the nerfs to Sigma’s Accretion ability sees its direct damage reduced from 100 to 80.

The reduced damage of Accretion messes up his one-shot combo against 200 HP targets. This nerf gives Brigitte more chances of surviving in team fights when Sigma is in the fray. To balance this nerf, Blizzard increased the knockdown duration from 0.8 to 1.1 seconds.

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

Reinhardt also received some changes. His base health increased from 175 to 200 but reduced his armor health from 300 to 250. Although these changes do not directly affect Brigitte, Reinhardt’s adjustments can make him more vulnerable to Brigitte’s crowd-control abilities and create more space for her team to take advantage of.

Support Changes in Overwatch 2 Season 4

Ana’s Sleep Dart also received minor changes to tank heroes. Blizzard has reduced Ana’s sleep duration from 5 to 3.5 seconds against tank heroes because tanks have larger hit boxes.

As a result, Brigitte — who relies on her crowd-control abilities to stun and knock back enemies — can benefit from this change as she can now more easily interrupt tanks and create more opportunities for her team to capitalize on.

Mercy’s Caduceus Staff ability, which heals allies, has had its effects increased from 45 to 55. Again, while this change doesn’t directly affect Brigitte, it can consequentially benefit her by allowing Mercy to effectively keep her and her teammates alive during battles, making Brigitte’s job easier in the front lines.

Image Source: PlayOverwatch

Additionally, Moira can now activate Fade during her Coalescence ultimate, giving her space to reposition quickly and avoid potential threats. This gives Moira the chance to keep up with Brigitte when defending the frontlines.

To further support Brigitte, Blizzard also buffed Moira’s Biotic Grasp by increasing the duration of lingering heal from 2 to 3 seconds.

The latest Overwatch update brings several exciting changes to some heroes, making them more effective and balanced in the 5v5 format. Players can look forward to these changes and discover new strategies for their favorite heroes.

