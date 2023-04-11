Overwatch 2 Season 4: All Battle Pass Tier Rewards

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s Season 4 has finally arrived, bringing a variety of gameplay tweaks and hero balance changes to the game, as well as the arrival of the highly-anticipated heartthrob hero, Lifeweaver, and the fan-made Control Point map, Talantis. On top of this, Season 4 makes a debut under a new seasonal aesthetic with a fresh new Space Opera-themed Battle Pass. If you’re wondering what this Battle Pass will offer and if it will be worth purchasing Premium, we’ve got all the details. Here are all Battle Pass Tier rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 4.

Every Battle Pass Tier Reward in Overwatch 2 Season 4

Much like previous seasons of the game, the free version of the Battle Pass in Overwatch 2 Season 4 will be accessible to all players, allowing them to earn some cosmetics and collectables throughout the season. However, the Battle Pass will also feature bonus gifts and unlockables available to those who choose to purchase the Premium Battle Pass at expense of their Overwatch Coins.

Premium Battle Pass will grant upon purchase:

Lifeweaver instant unlock (starting from Tier 1, so will be auto-unlocked no matter at what point you choose to purchase the Premium pass)

Lucio’s Space Prince skin

+20% Bonus EXP all season

Tier 1 – Tier 10

Tier 1: Lifeweaver, Lucio’s Space Prince Skin, +20% Bonus EXP all season (Premium only)

Lifeweaver, Lucio’s Space Prince Skin, +20% Bonus EXP all season (Premium only) Tier 2: 100 credits, Mercy’s Infinite Seer player icon

100 credits, Mercy’s Infinite Seer player icon Tier 3 : Reinhardt voice line (Premium only)

: Reinhardt voice line (Premium only) Tier 4 : Reaper Ambush highlight intro (Premium only)

: Reaper Ambush highlight intro (Premium only) Tier 5: 100 credits, D.Va Streaming victory pose

100 credits, D.Va Streaming victory pose Tier 6: Doomfist Breaker Punch spray (Premium only)

Doomfist Breaker Punch spray (Premium only) Tier 7: The Nebula player card (Premium only)

The Nebula player card (Premium only) Tier 8: Lucio Moonwalk emote

Lucio Moonwalk emote Tier 9: Widowmaker voice line (Premium only)

Widowmaker voice line (Premium only) Tier 10: Bastion’s Infinite Annihilator skin

Tier 11 – Tier 20

Tier 11: Doomfist Bonebreaker player icon (Premium only)

Doomfist Bonebreaker player icon (Premium only) Tier 12: Pachimartian weapon charm (Premium only)

Pachimartian weapon charm (Premium only) Tier 13 : 100 credits, Lucio Prince’s Speech spray (Premium only)

: 100 credits, Lucio Prince’s Speech spray (Premium only) Tier 14 : Mercy Blaster victory pose (Premium only)

: Mercy Blaster victory pose (Premium only) Tier 15: 100 credits, Blooming Lotus player card

100 credits, Blooming Lotus player card Tier 16: Galactic Emperor Sigma Spray (Premium only)

Galactic Emperor Sigma Spray (Premium only) Tier 17: Sound Crystal weapon charm (Premium only)

Sound Crystal weapon charm (Premium only) Tier 18: Junker Queen voice line

Junker Queen voice line Tier 19: 100 credits, Lifeweaver’s Phi Ta Khon player icon (Premium only)

100 credits, Lifeweaver’s Phi Ta Khon player icon (Premium only) Tier 20: Winston’s Extraterrestrial skin (Premium only)

Tier 21 – Tier 30

Tier 21: Kiriko Hackles Up victory pose (Premium only)

Kiriko Hackles Up victory pose (Premium only) Tier 22: 100 credits, Winston’s Alien Friends spray

100 credits, Winston’s Alien Friends spray Tier 23 : Ashe Tag Team highlight intro (Premium only)

: Ashe Tag Team highlight intro (Premium only) Tier 24 : B.o.B’s Big Orbital Butler player icon (Premium only)

: B.o.B’s Big Orbital Butler player icon (Premium only) Tier 25: 100 credits, Ana Shush victory pose

100 credits, Ana Shush victory pose Tier 26: Lucio Holo Prince souvenir (Premium only)

Lucio Holo Prince souvenir (Premium only) Tier 27: Watchwing player card (Premium only)

Watchwing player card (Premium only) Tier 28: Ramattra voice line

Ramattra voice line Tier 29: Lifeweaver’s Phi Ta Khon weapon charm (Premium only)

Lifeweaver’s Phi Ta Khon weapon charm (Premium only) Tier 30: Lifeweaver’s Phi Ta Khon skin (Premium only)

Tier 31 – Tier 40

Tier 31: Ashe’s Space Grenade spray

Ashe’s Space Grenade spray Tier 32: 100 credits, Cassia player card (Premium only)

100 credits, Cassia player card (Premium only) Tier 33 : Roadhog voice line

: Roadhog voice line Tier 34 : Alien Plant souvenir (Premium only)

: Alien Plant souvenir (Premium only) Tier 35: 100 credits, Sigma Levitated Rocks victory pose

100 credits, Sigma Levitated Rocks victory pose Tier 36: Lucio Nebulum spray (Premium only)

Lucio Nebulum spray (Premium only) Tier 37: 100 credits, Lucio Space Prince player icon

100 credits, Lucio Space Prince player icon Tier 38: Symmetra voice line (Premium only)

Symmetra voice line (Premium only) Tier 39: Cassidy’s Mosey emote

Cassidy’s Mosey emote Tier 40: Hanzo’s Festival skin (Premium only)

Tier 41 – Tier 50

Tier 41: Spacebeak weapon charm (Premium only)

Spacebeak weapon charm (Premium only) Tier 42: 100 credits, Lifeweaver’s Phi Ti Khon spray

100 credits, Lifeweaver’s Phi Ti Khon spray Tier 43 : Hanzo’s Matsuri player icon (Premium only)

: Hanzo’s Matsuri player icon (Premium only) Tier 44 : Lifeweaver voice line (Premium only)

: Lifeweaver voice line (Premium only) Tier 45: Lifeweaver’s free unlock, 100 credits, Gor’ibobble souvenir

Lifeweaver’s free unlock, 100 credits, Gor’ibobble souvenir Tier 46: Doomfist Crystal Treasure victory pose (Premium only)

Doomfist Crystal Treasure victory pose (Premium only) Tier 47: Ashe’s Space Smugglers spray (Premium only)

Ashe’s Space Smugglers spray (Premium only) Tier 48: Bastion’s Infinite Annihilator player icon

Bastion’s Infinite Annihilator player icon Tier 49: Little Grib’lib player card (Premium only)

Little Grib’lib player card (Premium only) Tier 50: Ashe’s Intergalactic Smuggler skin (Premium only)

Tier 51 – Tier 60

Tier 51: Ashe Intergalactic Smuggler player icon (Premium only)

Ashe Intergalactic Smuggler player icon (Premium only) Tier 52: 100 credits, Doomfist Rebel Star spray

100 credits, Doomfist Rebel Star spray Tier 53 : Sojourn Warm-Up victory pose (Premium only)

: Sojourn Warm-Up victory pose (Premium only) Tier 54 : Sigma voice line (Premium only)

: Sigma voice line (Premium only) Tier 55: 100 credits, Alienmari weapon charm

100 credits, Alienmari weapon charm Tier 56: Bastion Infinite Annihilator player card (Premium only)

Bastion Infinite Annihilator player card (Premium only) Tier 57: Hanzo & Genji Noodle Brothers spray

Hanzo & Genji Noodle Brothers spray Tier 58: 100 credits, Torbjorn March of the Turrets emote (Premium only)

100 credits, Torbjorn March of the Turrets emote (Premium only) Tier 59: Doomfist voice line

Doomfist voice line Tier 60: Doomfist Bonebreaker skin (Premium only)

Tier 61 – Tier 70

Tier 61: Watcher Rebellion player icon (Premium only)

Watcher Rebellion player icon (Premium only) Tier 62: Soldier: 76 voice line

Soldier: 76 voice line Tier 63 : Alien Eyeball weapon charm (Premium only)

: Alien Eyeball weapon charm (Premium only) Tier 64 : Doomfist Wanted: Bonebreaker spray (Premium only)

: Doomfist Wanted: Bonebreaker spray (Premium only) Tier 65: 100 credits, Broken Planet player card

100 credits, Broken Planet player card Tier 66: Pharah voice line (Premium only)

Pharah voice line (Premium only) Tier 67: Bastion Artillery highlight intro (Premium only)

Bastion Artillery highlight intro (Premium only) Tier 68: Mercy Infinite Vision spray

Mercy Infinite Vision spray Tier 69: 100 credits, Hanzo Nocked victory pose (Premium only)

100 credits, Hanzo Nocked victory pose (Premium only) Tier 70: Mercy’s Infinite Seer skin

Tier 71 – Tier 80

Tier 71: Mercy’s Infinite Empire player icon (Premium only)

Mercy’s Infinite Empire player icon (Premium only) Tier 72: Zarya’s Lunges emote (Premium only)

Zarya’s Lunges emote (Premium only) Tier 73 : 100 credits, Bastion Annihilator Army spray

: 100 credits, Bastion Annihilator Army spray Tier 74 : Watcher Flight player card (Premium only)

: Watcher Flight player card (Premium only) Tier 75: 100 credits, Grib’lib weapon charm

100 credits, Grib’lib weapon charm Tier 76: Sigma voice line (Premium only)

Sigma voice line (Premium only) Tier 77: Watcher Ship souvenir

Watcher Ship souvenir Tier 78: 100 credits, Sigma Infinite Peace spray (Premium only)

100 credits, Sigma Infinite Peace spray (Premium only) Tier 79: Wrecking Ball Hard Carry highlight intro

Wrecking Ball Hard Carry highlight intro Tier 80: Sigma’s Galactic Emperor Mythic skin, Sigma Emperor’s Command spray, Sigma Galactic Emperor player icon (Premium only)

Sigma’s Galactic Emperor Mythic Skin – All Customization Options

Sigma’s Mythic Galactic Emperor skins comes with several customization options, including two weapon variations, three different helmets, three unique sets of armor, and three different color palettes that you can use to create your custom build of the skin, or randomize at will.

That’s everything you need to know about all Battle Pass Tier rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 4. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content. We have a range of Overwatch topics regarding all of your favorite heroes and villains, so feel free to scroll down to the related links below and have a look for yourself.

