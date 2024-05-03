Gray Zone Warfare How to Repair Armor
Image Source: Madfinger Games
How to Repair Armor in Gray Zone Warfare

Protection is key.
Jake Su
Published: May 3, 2024 05:10 am

The most important thing in Gray Zone Warfare is to survive. Only then can you hope to accomplish anything in the hardcore shooter from Madfinger Games. Being careful when approaching enemies is a good way to keep you safe, as will having the right equipment for the job. For those who want to know just how to repair armor in Gray Zone Warfare, let us dive into the details.

How Does Armor Work in Gray Zone Warfare?

Having armor is always a good thing, as it can be the key difference between life and death. As an added defensive measure against enemy fire, the unfortunate thing is that armor doesn’t last long under prolonged fire. Instead, players should always jump into the hot zone knowing that armor is there to help them make that last step. It’s not an all-encompassing solution that allows you to be reckless.

Repairing Armor in Gray Zone Warfare

Although there are many interesting things happening in Gray Zone Warfare, including vendors who sell all manner of things, a tool to repair your armor is not available at the moment. Even after completing tasks and progressing with NPCs, there appears to be no reliable way to repair armor in the game at all. Similarly, engaging in PvE and PvP combat has not yielded any results either.

Repairing Armor in Gray Zone Warfare
Image Source: Madfinger Games

The only solution currently is to switch out your armor entirely by talking to the vendor Handshake, and purchase new armor for fresh protection. Damaged armor pieces can also be looted from defeated enemies, but their condition will definitely be on the negative side. They can be useful in a pinch, but it is always recommended for players to replace their armor whenever they can.

That’s all there is to know about how to repair armor in Gray Zone Warfare. For more help, check out how to revive or how to cure nausea.

Jake Su
Jake is a full-time trophy hunter and achievement gatherer on consoles, and a part-time Steam Sale victim. He has a thing for Batman and awesome statues, and running out of space for both. Send help. Jake was a freelance writer for Twinfinite between 2021 to 2023 and specialized in writing detailed guides on every new release he could get his hands on.