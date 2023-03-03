Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boasts a Mostly Negative Steam Rating Due to One Glaring Issue

Image Credit: Koei Tecmo

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is one of the most anticipated games in 2023, with many players and reviewers praising the title for its fun gameplay. Unfortunately, the game has received a mostly negative Steam rating due to its poor camera control when using a keyboard and mouse.

Some players complained about the problem when Wo Long’s demo was released. You can visit various threads on the Steam Community and see many fans claiming the mouse movement is so horrible that they cannot look in any direction properly.

Others say that the camera control feels sluggish, and a handful of players even go so far as to claim they feel sick and dizzy when playing the game. One player suggests that turning off aim assist and obstacle avoidance in the camera setting can slightly improve the control, but the majority wants the issue to be fixed before the game’s release.

Sadly, it seems that the problem persists since the customer reviews on Steam are not that great, with some reviewers suggesting that you should hold off buying the game if you are using a keyboard and mouse. It’s not all bad, though. There are positive reviews that recommend the title, but they still acknowledge that it should be played using a controller.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set to be released for PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox on March 3.

Related Posts