Where to Preorder Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Limited Edition OLED Switch Console

While it’s not exactly a Nintendo Switch 2/Pro, the recently revealed gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released alongside an announcement of a limited edition OLED Switch. If you’re extra excited about the game and want to own a piece of it while playing through the new Hyrule, we know how you can get your hands on the new console. Here’s where to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom limited edition Nintendo Switch.

Can You Preorder the Tears of the Kingdom Limited Edition Nintendo Switch Console

There’s some possibly bad news to go along with this Tears of the Kingdom console announcement. While you can currently view the limited edition console on the official Nintendo website, there isn’t currently an option to preorder.

Other big storefronts, such as Best Buy and GameStop, have yet to open up a page dedicated to the new console edition.

We will update this guide when we learn more regarding when you can preorder the console.

These aren’t the only Tears of the Kingdom-related Switch items being released before the launch of the game, either. A special Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and carrying case are also dropping on May 12.

Tears of the Kingdom Limited Edition Nintendo Switch Console Price

According to a blog post on the Nintendo website, it’s been confirmed that the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition Nintendo Switch OLED system will have a suggested retail price of $359.99.

The Pro Controller will be available for $74.99 and the carrying case will come in at $24.99.

This is everything there is to know regarding where to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom limited edition Nintendo Switch. For more recent Tears of the Kingdom news and content, be sure to look over our links below.

