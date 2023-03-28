A Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Nintendo Switch Arrives Next Month

Image Source: Nintendo

As part of the gameplay demonstration for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released today, Nintendo also announced a Tears of the Kingdom edition OLED model of its current Nintendo Switch system.

The console is set to release on April 28, two weeks prior to the release date of the game its design is inspired by. The special edition system will not include a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can check out the system itself below.

Image Source: Nintendo

The Tears of the Kingdom edition Nintendo Switch OLED model will have a recommended retail price of $359.99.

Alongside the game’s official release on May 12, a Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller and Carrying Case will also be made available (see screenshots below) for $74.99 and $24.99 respectively.

Image Source: Nintendo Image Source: Nintendo

According to a blog post on the official Nintendo website, the new hardware and two accessories are now available to preorder, though at the time of writing, the Nintendo Store pages only list the months that they’ll be available to purchase. We’ve also not seen them go live on other retailers, either.

The gameplay demonstration today showcased a number of new gameplay mechanics in Tears of the Kingdom. The ‘Fuse’ ability will allow players to combine various weapons and items together to make entirely new ones, while ‘Recall’ will allow players to ‘rewind’ the motions and movements of items and objects throughout the world of Hyrule. We also saw Link combine fans to a makeshift raft with the Ultrahand ability, allowing him to traverse water more effectively.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on May 12 for Nintendo Switch.

