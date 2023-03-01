Where To Get Guest Keycard in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight

While many items in Sons of the Forest can be obtained easily, the recently released sequel to The Forest has locked many important parts of the map behind doors that can only be accessed after having obtained certain key items such as one of the few Keycards found around the island’s map. These can seem quite elusive to players at first as they do not know which order they need to get things in or where to find what they need. If you have been searching for them and want to know where to get the Guest Keycard in Sons of the Forest, read on below to find out.

Sons of the Forest Guest Keycard Location

The first thing that you are going to need to do to find the Guest Keycard in Sons of the Forest is open up your handy GPS map and locate the area shown below. It will be inside of a cave and you will need to have first obtained both the Maintenance Keycard and the VIP Keycard. If you have them and are ready to proceed, simply head over to the spot and keep an eye out for the green circle marker on your map to know if you are in the right area.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Once you arrive at the cave’s entrance, squeeze on into it and pull out your lighter or flashlight to see. Follow the steps below to reach the Guest Keycard:

If you follow the hallway and turn left at the end, you will see a door that requires your VIP Keycard Use it and proceed into the lab, then keep going until you reach a winding staircase Go up the staircase and continue straight on past the pool chairs and go into the bar You will find a neon sign on the right side of the bar and booth with dead bodies all over The Guest Keycard will be on a table in the center of that booth as shown in the image below

To grab the Guest Keycard, simply walk up to it and press the letter “E” on your keyboard. It will then be in your inventory and can be used automatically at any door requiring it.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Now that you know where to find the Guest Keycard in Sons of the Forest you can go grab it for yourself and explore the island to your heart's content.

