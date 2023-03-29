Where to Find All Specialist Characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
Meet your new best friends.
Over the course of a season, Fortnite gets all sorts of new NPCs. However, this newest batch behaves differently when you hire them to help you than normal NPCS. Here is everything you need to know to find all the Specialist characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.
All Specialist Character Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
All Specialist characters are hireable, so you know if you’ve found one if you see the Hire Icon when you are near an NPC. There are four current types of Specialists as well: Heavy, Medic, Scout, and Supply, with eight characters currently spread amongst those roles.
Heavy Specialists
Heavily Specialists are armed with stronger weapons and will throw grenades at enemies whenever you get into fights.
Sludge
You can find Sludge at Steamy Springs. The fact that he is at a named location makes him one of the tougher NPCs to recruit due to it being a popular landing spot.
Polar Patroller
You’ll find Polar Patroller in that shack on the northeastern corner of the Icy Islets frozen lake landmark.
Medical Specialists
Medical Specialists do exactly what their name implies and will regularly hit you with a Chug Splash to heal you while you travel together.
Remedy
Remedy is found in the tower at the Secluded Spire landmark southwest of Slappy Shores.
Triage Trooper
You’ll find Triage Trooper on the northeastern edge of the map, only a little bit north of the Crusty Crates landmark.
Scout Specialists
Scout Specialists are sniper characters that will hang back a bit with their rifles and can mark enemies for you.
Longshot
Longshot will be in the tower found at the Royal Ruin landmark on that peninsula east of The Citadel.
Insight
You’ll find Insight halfway between Breakwater Bay and Brutal Bastion outside the Cold Cavern landmark.
Supply Specialists
Supply Specialists will periodically give you ammo for whatever weapon type you currently have equipped.
Munitions Expert
Munitions Expert will be walking around the northern side of Breakwater Bay near the water.
Garrison
Garrison can be found at the Watery Watch landmark in the very southwestern corner of the map near the lookout tower.
This is everything you need to know to locate every new Specialist character in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. For more guides and Fortnite content, take a look at our links below.
- All Spring Breakout Quests & Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
- All Super Level Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
- All Fortnite Lantern Fest Challenges & Rewards
- All Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
- How To Get More XP in Fortnite by Completing Multiple Milestones in One Match