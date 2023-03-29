Where to Find All Specialist Characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games

Over the course of a season, Fortnite gets all sorts of new NPCs. However, this newest batch behaves differently when you hire them to help you than normal NPCS. Here is everything you need to know to find all the Specialist characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

All Specialist Character Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

All Specialist characters are hireable, so you know if you’ve found one if you see the Hire Icon when you are near an NPC. There are four current types of Specialists as well: Heavy, Medic, Scout, and Supply, with eight characters currently spread amongst those roles.

Heavy Specialists

Heavily Specialists are armed with stronger weapons and will throw grenades at enemies whenever you get into fights.

Sludge

You can find Sludge at Steamy Springs. The fact that he is at a named location makes him one of the tougher NPCs to recruit due to it being a popular landing spot.

Polar Patroller

You’ll find Polar Patroller in that shack on the northeastern corner of the Icy Islets frozen lake landmark.

Medical Specialists

Medical Specialists do exactly what their name implies and will regularly hit you with a Chug Splash to heal you while you travel together.

Remedy

Remedy is found in the tower at the Secluded Spire landmark southwest of Slappy Shores.

Triage Trooper

You’ll find Triage Trooper on the northeastern edge of the map, only a little bit north of the Crusty Crates landmark.

Scout Specialists

Scout Specialists are sniper characters that will hang back a bit with their rifles and can mark enemies for you.

Longshot

Longshot will be in the tower found at the Royal Ruin landmark on that peninsula east of The Citadel.

Insight

You’ll find Insight halfway between Breakwater Bay and Brutal Bastion outside the Cold Cavern landmark.

Supply Specialists

Supply Specialists will periodically give you ammo for whatever weapon type you currently have equipped.

Munitions Expert

Munitions Expert will be walking around the northern side of Breakwater Bay near the water.

Garrison

Garrison can be found at the Watery Watch landmark in the very southwestern corner of the map near the lookout tower.

This is everything you need to know to locate every new Specialist character in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. For more guides and Fortnite content, take a look at our links below.

